Ontario is home to Canada's longest suspension footbridge and it hangs over a sea of fall hues

You can cross a canyon draped in autumn colours.

A suspension bridge over fall colours. Right: A person walking across a suspension bridge.

A suspension bridge in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're looking for a breathtaking way to take in the fall foliage, you may want to plan a road trip to this Ontario destination. With next-level views of fiery colours, it lets you soak up the season's beauty in a whole new way.

The canyon attraction takes you high above the forest on a massive suspension bridge, carrying you over a sea of stunning autumn colours.

Eagle Canyon Adventures is located less than an hour from Thunder Bay and is home to two suspension bridges surrounded by rugged cliffs and trees.

The main bridge stretches 600 feet across the canyon, making it the longest suspension footbridge in Canada. It sits 152 feet above the canyon floor, giving you sweeping views of the landscape below.

There's a second, smaller suspension bridge you can explore, as well. It spans 300 feet across the canyon and hangs 125 feet above the forest floor.

Fall is an especially gorgeous time to visit, as the trees surrounding the canyon burst into shades of red, orange and yellow. From the bridges, you wander over the colourful forest and spot the spring-fed lake nestled below.

If you'd rather keep your feet on the ground, several hiking trails run throughout the property, including routes that descend into the canyon.

Before heading out, you can stop at the on-site souvenir shop for snacks and gifts, or bring a meal to enjoy at one of the picnic areas.

Eagle Canyon Adventures is open seven days a week through October 15. With towering autumn views, vibrant colours, and beautiful trails, this destination is a magical way to enjoy the fall season.

Eagle Canyon Adventures

Price: $25 per adult

When: Until October 15, 2026

Address: 275 Valley Rd., Dorion, ON

Eagle Canyon Adventures Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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