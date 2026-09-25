25 Kirkland Signature items that cost up to $19 less than name brands at Costco and other stores
These products are dupes of name brands.
Kirkland Signature is Costco's store brand that has "the lowest possible prices" for "even better value."
Many of these items are dupes of name brands at the wholesale retailer and other grocery stores.
You can save money because the Kirkland versions of name-brand products are up to $19 cheaper!
That includes food items like bagels, coffee, cream cheese and granola bars, and household products like freezer bags, ibuprofen, toilet paper and laundry detergent.
So, here's what you need to know about the Kirkland Signature products you can get for less at Costco Canada stores.
Bagels
Kirkland Signature bagels at Costco.
It costs $7.99 for two 750-gram bags of Kirkland Signature bagels at Costco. That works out to $0.53 per 100 grams.
At Loblaws, it costs $4.79 for a 450-gram bag of name-brand Dempster's bagels. That's $1.06 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, it costs $3.77 for a 450-gram bag of Dempster's bagels. That breaks down to $0.83 per 100 grams.
You save $0.53 and $0.30 per 100 grams for the Kirkland product compared to the name-brand items at Loblaws and Walmart.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese at Costco.
It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Costco also has name-brand Philadelphia cream cheese, and it costs $13.49 for a pack of two 500-gram tubs.
That means the Kirkland version is $3.50 cheaper than the name-brand item at Costco.
House blend coffee
Kirkland Signature house blend coffee at Costco.
It costs $26.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature house blend coffee at Costco.
Loblaws has a 793-gram bag of name-brand Starbucks house blend coffee for $30.99.
Not only is the Kirkland version at Costco bigger than the name-brand product at Loblaws, but it's also bigger.
French roast coffee
Kirkland Signature French roast coffee at Costco.
Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee for $24.99.
It costs $30.99 for a 793-gram bag of name-brand Starbucks French roast coffee at Loblaws.
It costs $29.49 for a 793-gram bag of name-brand Starbucks French roast coffee at Sobeys.
The price doesn't need to be broken down by size for these items because the Kirkland dupe is $6 and $4.50 cheaper than Loblaws and Sobeys. Plus, you get more coffee!
Espresso beans
Kirkland Signature espresso beans at Costco.
It costs $24.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature espresso beans. That works out to $2.21 per 100 grams.
Costco also has a one-kilogram bag of name-brand Lavazza espresso beans for $24.99. That breaks down to $2.49 per 100 grams.
Even though the price tags are the same, this Kirkland product is $0.28 cheaper per 100 grams because it's bigger than the name-brand item.
Hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread at Costco.
It costs $17.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
Costco also has a pack of two one-kilogram jars of name-brand Nutella that costs $18.99.
You save $1 with this Kirkland dupe at the wholesale retailer.
Liquid honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco.
A pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey costs $19.99 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.88 per 100 grams.
It costs $8.99 for a 375-gram bottle of name-brand Billy Bee liquid honey at Loblaws. That works out to $2.39 per 100 grams.
Costco's Kirkland product costs $1.51 less per 100 grams than the name brand at Loblaws.
Olive oil
Kirkland Signature Italian extra virgin olive oil at Costco.
A two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature Italian extra virgin olive oil costs $18.49 at Costco, which works out to $0.92 per 100 millilitres.
A one-litre bottle of Gallo extra virgin olive oil costs $15 at Loblaws, $12.94 at Walmart and $14.99 at Sobeys. That works out to $1.50, $1.24 and $1.49 per 100 millilitres, respectively.
So, the Kirkland version at Costco is $0.58, $0.32 and $0.57 cheaper per 100 millilitres than the name-brand item at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys.
Canned tuna
Kirkland Signature canned tuna at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for a pack of eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna.
Costco also has a pack of six 184-gram cans of name-brand Ocean's tuna for $17.99.
Not only does the Kirkland Signature product cost $1 less than the name-brand version, but the pack also comes with two more cans.
Tomato paste
Kirkland Signature tomato paste at Costco.
It costs $17.49 for a case of a dozen 156-millilitre cans of Kirkland Signature tomato paste at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.93 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $1.50 for a 156-millilitre can of name-brand Unico tomato paste at Loblaws. That works out ot $0.96 per 100 millilitres.
So, you can save a few cents per 100 millilitres with Costco's store-brand version.
Steak strips
Kirkland Signature steak strips at Costco.
A 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips costs $17.99, which works out to $5.29 per 100 grams.
A 300-gram bag of name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky costs $16.99 at Costco, which breaks down to $5.66 per 100 grams.
Even though the price tag is higher, the Kirkland item is actually $0.37 cheaper per 100 grams than the name-brand product at Costco.
S'mores clusters
Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco.
Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters cost $14.99 for a 748-gram bag, which breaks down to $2 per 100 grams.
It costs $14.99 for a 680-gram bag of name-brand OMG clusters at Costco, which works out to $2.20 per 100 grams.
So, you can save $0.20 per 100 grams with Costco's store-brand version.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco.
It costs $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.87 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, it costs $13.44 for a 960-gram box of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars. That's $1.40 per 100 grams.
Loblaws has a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars for $16.99. That works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.
At Sobeys, a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars costs $15.99. That breaks down to $1.66 per 100 grams.
Costco's dupe is cheaper than the name-brand items at Walmart, Loblaws and Sobeys by $0.16, $0.89 and $0.79 per 100 grams, respectively.
Nut bars
Kirkland Signature nut bars at Costco.
Costco has a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars for $17.99. That price breaks down to $1.87 per 100 grams.
A 480-gram box of Kind bars costs $24.99 at Loblaws. That works out to $5.20 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 480-gram box of name-brand Kind bars for $21.97. That's $4.57 per 100 grams.
You pay $3.33 and $2.70 less per 100 grams for the Kirkland dupe at Costco than for the name-brand item at Loblaws and Walmart.
Chocolate-dipped granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars, which works out to $1.14 per 100 grams.
At Loblaws, name-brand Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars cost $16.99 for a 935-gram box. That breaks down to $1.81 per 100 grams.
It costs $13.44 for a 935-gram box of Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars at Walmart. That's $1.43 per 100 grams.
Sobeys has a 935-gram box of Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars for $15.99. That works out to $1.71 per 100 grams.
Costco's Kirkland dupe is $0.67, $0.29 and $0.54 cheaper per 100 grams than the name-brand product at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys.
Freezer bags
Kirkland Signature large freezer bags at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature freezer bags. You can get a box with six packs of 32 large freezer bags.
It costs $21.99 for a pack of name-brand Ziploc freezer bags. The pack of three boxes comes with 50 large freezer bags.
The price doesn't even need to be broken down by size because the Kirkland version is bigger and $2 cheaper than the name-brand item.
Extra strength ibuprofen
Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen at Costco.
Costco has Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen, and you can get a 120-count pack of softgel capsules for $9.99.
The name-brand extra-strength Advil at Costco costs $28.99 for two bottles with 75 Liqui-Gels.
Not only is the Kirkland version $19 cheaper, but it also has more capsules than the name-brand item.
Acetaminophen
Kirkland Signature acetaminophen at Costco.
You can get a 500-caplet pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen caplets for $10.79.
The name-brand extra-strength Tylenol at Costco comes with 390 caplets and costs $26.99.
So, that means the Kirkland version is $16.20 cheaper and has more caplets.
Ibuprofen
Kirkland Signature ibuprofen at Costco.
It costs $13.69 for Kirkland Signature ibuprofen, which comes with 250 liquid capsules.
Costco also has the name-brand Advil Liqui-Gels for $29.99, and the pack comes with two bottles of 109 capsules.
You can save $16.30 with the Kirkland version, and you get more capsules.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco.
It costs $23.99 for a pack of 30 rolls of Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco.
The name-brand Charmin toilet paper, which comes with 30 rolls, is also at Costco, and the price is $32.49.
So, you save $8.50 with the Costco dupe of the name-brand product.
Laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean laundry detergent at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean laundry detergent.
Costco also has a 3.63-litre bottle of Tide Free and Gentle Coldwater liquid laundry detergent for $27.99.
Not only is the Kirkland version of this product $8 cheaper, but it's also bigger than the name-brand item at the wholesale retailer.
Fabric softener
Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh fabric softener at Costco.
It costs $15.99 for a 5.53-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh liquid fabric softener.
Costco also has a 4.35-litre bottle of name-brand Downy April Fresh liquid fabric softener for $18.99.
The price doesn't even need to be broken down by size because the Kirkland dupe of the name-brand product is bigger and the price tag is $3 cheaper.
Laundry beads
Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh laundry beads at Costco.
You can get a 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh laundry beads for $19.99.
The name-brand Downy Unstopables Fresh laundry beads cost $24.99 at Costco, and you can get a 1.13-kilogram bottle.
It's $5 cheaper to buy the Kirkland version at Costco, and you get more laundry beads than the name-brand item.
Laundry detergent pods
Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean laundry detergent pods at Costco.
It costs $26.99 for a 2.9-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean laundry detergent pods. That works out to $0.93 per 100 grams.
You can also get name-brand Tide Pods at Costco, and it costs $37.99 for a 3.29-kilogram pack. That price breaks down to $1.15 per 100 grams.
It's cheaper in total and per 100 grams for the Kirkland product. You pay $11 less in total and $0.22 less per 100 grams for the Costco item than the name brand.
Batteries
Kirkland Signature batteries at Costco.
Costco has a 48-pack of Kirkland Signature AA batteries for $15.99.
It costs $18 for a pack of 16 Duracell AA batteries at Loblaws.
You pay $2.01 less for the Kirkland version at Costco than the name-brand product at Loblaws. Plus, you get more batteries.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.