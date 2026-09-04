39 Kirkland Signature products at Costco you can buy instead of name brands

There are so many dupes of food items and household products.

person holding box of kirkland signature nut bars. right: bags of kirkland signature laundry detergent pods

Kirkland Signature nut bars. Right: Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

You can find a lot of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, including some you might not even know about.

These items are dupes of well-known name brands and look very similar.

Kirkland Signature is Costco's store brand that offers "the lowest possible prices," so members get a "better value" when shopping at the wholesale retailer.

There are food items like coffee, maple syrup, honey, cream cheese, olive oil, granola bars and water, and household products like freezer bags, ibuprofen, detergent pods, laundry beads and paper towels.

Here are a bunch of Kirkland Signature products you can buy at Costco Canada stores instead of name brands.

French roast coffee

person holding bag of \u200bKirkland Signature French roast coffee at costco

Kirkland Signature French roast coffee.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee for $24.99.

This product is a dupe of Starbucks French roast coffee that you can find at grocery stores.

House blend coffee

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature house blend coffee

Kirkland Signature house blend coffee.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature house blend coffee at Costco.

This is a Kirkland version of the name-brand Starbucks house blend coffee.

Natural peanut butter

jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at costco

Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $12.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at Costco, which is a dupe of name-brand Kraft natural peanut butter.

Hazelnut spread

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread at costco

Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a dupe of Nutella even though the name-brand product is also at stores in Canada.

It costs $16.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. A pack of two one-kilogram jars of name-brand Nutella costs $1 more at the wholesale retailer.

Maple syrup

person holding bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup at costco

Kirkland Signature maple syrup.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature maple syrup looks like Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup that you can find on grocery store shelves.

It costs $15.99 for a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco.

Liquid honey

person holding bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey at costco

Kirkland Signature liquid honey.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey is $19.99 at Costco.

It's a dupe of the name-brand Billy Bee liquid honey, which also comes in bear-shaped bottles.

Espresso beans

bags of Kirkland Signature espresso beans at costco

Kirkland Signature espresso beans.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature espresso beans.

Costco also has a similar name-brand product, and the one-kilogram bag of name-brand Lavazza espresso beans costs more than the Kirkland version.

Chocolate chips

bags of Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips at costco

Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $34.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips at Costco

This product is similar to the name-brand Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips that you can find on grocery store shelves.

Cream cheese

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature cream cheese at costco

Kirkland Signature cream cheese.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.

Costco also sells Philadelphia cream cheese, and the Kirkland dupe is $3.50 cheaper than the name-brand item.

Ice cream bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars at costco

Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars are dupes of the name-brand Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars, which you can also find at Costco.

It costs $16.99 for a box of 18 bars that are 91 millilitres each.

Butter

Kirkland Signature salted butter at costco

Kirkland Signature salted butter.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 454-gram block of Kirkland Signature salted butter at Costco for $8.99.

This product is similar to Becel, Gay Lea and Lactancia butter at grocery stores in Canada.

Cheese slices

packs of Kirkland Signature medium cheddar cheese slices at costco

Kirkland Signature medium cheddar cheese slices.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a one-kilogram pack of Kirkland Signature medium cheddar cheese slices for $16.99.

This product looks just like Cracker Barrel and Black Diamond medium cheddar cheese slices at grocery stores.

Almond beverage

boxes of Kirkland Signature almond beverage at costco

Kirkland Signature almond beverage.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99.

Costco also has packs of Almond Breeze almond beverage, which are the name-brand versions of this Kirkland product, for $1 more.

Oat beverage

boxes of Kirkland Signature oat beverage at costco

Kirkland Signature oat beverage.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature oat beverage costs $13.49 at Costco, and it's a dupe of the name-brand Silk oat beverage.

Crushed red pepper flakes

bottles of Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes at costco

Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a few dupes of Club House products, including the Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes.

It costs $5.49 for a 283-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes.

Canned tuna

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature tuna at costco

Kirkland Signature tuna.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A pack of eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna at Costco costs $16.99.

Costco also has a pack of name-brand Ocean's tuna, and not only is the Kirkland version cheaper, but you also get more cans.

Light olive oil

person holding bottle of \u200bKirkland Signature light olive oil at costco

Kirkland Signature light olive oil.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature light olive oil costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle.

It's a dupe of the name-brand Bertolli light olive oil, which Costco also sells at warehouses in Canada, and it's $2 cheaper.

Italian olive oil

person holding bottle of Kirkland Signature Italian extra virgin olive oil at costco

Kirkland Signature Italian extra virgin olive oil.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature Italian extra virgin olive oil costs $18.49.

It's similar to the name-brand Gallo olive oil that you can find at grocery stores.

Coconut water

boxes of Kirkland Signature coconut water at costco

Kirkland Signature coconut water.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a case of nine one-litre bottles of Kirkland Signature coconut water for $24.99, which is a dupe of Vita Coco coconut water.

Steak strips

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips at costco

Kirkland Signature steak strips.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips costs $17.99.

Costco also sells the name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky, but the Kirkland version has better value.

Mini chocolate chip cookies

boxes of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at costco

Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.

This product is a dupe of the name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies.

Chocolate-dipped granola bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars at costco

Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars, which are dupes of the name-brand Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars.

S'mores clusters

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at costco

Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 748-gram bag of Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters for $15.99 at Costco. This product is a dupe of OMG s'mores clusters.

Costco sells OMG clusters in the almond toffee flavour, and the Kirkland version costs less.

Chocolate chip granola bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at costco

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco.

This product is a dupe of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars that you can find at grocery stores.

Nut bars

person holding box of \u200bKirkland Signature nut bars at costco

Kirkland Signature nut bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars for $17.99, which are cheaper dupes of the name-brand Kind bars.

Freezer bags

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature freezer bags at costco

Kirkland Signature freezer bags.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a box of Kirkland Signature freezer bags that costs $19.49 and comes with six packs of 44 medium freezer bags.

The wholesale retailer's store-brand product is a dupe of Ziploc freezer bags, which Costco also sells.

Ibuprofen

person holding pack of \u200bKirkland Signature ibuprofen at costco

Kirkland Signature ibuprofen.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.69 for Kirkland Signature ibuprofen, which comes with 250 liquid capsules.

This is a dupe of Advil Liqui-Gels, and Costco sells both the Kirkland and name-brand versions. Costco's Kirkland product is $16.30 cheaper!

Acetaminophen

person holding bottle of \u200bKirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen at costco

Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen caplets at Costco, which is a dupe of Tylenol.

It costs $10.79 for a 500-caplet pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen. Costco's store-brand version is $16.20 cheaper than the name brand!

Extra-strength ibuprofren

person holding pack of \u200b\u200bKirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen at costco

Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen liquid gel capsules are dupes of extra-strength Advil.

It costs $9.99 for a pack of 120 softgel Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen capsules, which is $19 cheaper than the name brand at Costco.

Toilet paper

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature toilet paper at costco

Kirkland Signature toilet paper.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $23.99 for a pack of 30 rolls of Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco.

This Kirkland product is similar to Charmin toilet paper, which the wholesale retailer also has at stores in Canada.

Paper towel

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature paper towels at costco

Kirkland Signature paper towels.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a pack of Kirkland Signature paper towels that comes with 12 rolls for $24.99.

Costco's Kirkland product is similar to SpongeTowels that you can find at grocery stores.

Liquid laundry detergent

bottles of \u200b\u200bKirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent at costco

Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent is just like Tide Original laundry detergent that comes in the orange bottle.

It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent.

Dishwasher pods

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature dishwasher pods at costco

Kirkland Signature dishwasher pods.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.61-kilogram container of Kirkland Signature dishwasher pods for $15.99 at Costco.

This product is similar to Cascade dishwasher pods.

Laundry beads

person holding bottle of \u200b\u200bKirkland Signature laundry beads at costco

Kirkland Signature laundry beads.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature laundry beads are dupes of Downy Unstopables, and Costco sells the store-brand and name-brand versions.

You can get a 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry beads for $19.99, which is cheaper than the name-brand item.

Laundry pods

bags of \u200b\u200bKirkland Signature Oxi Power laundry detergent pods at costco

Kirkland Signature Oxi Power laundry detergent pods.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods with Oxi Power are dupes of Tide Oxi Max Pods.

It costs $24.99 for a 3.08-kilogram bag of these Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.

Fabric softener

bottles of \u200bKirkland Signature UltraFresh fabric softener

Kirkland Signature UltraFresh fabric softener.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for a 5.53-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature UltraFresh fabric softener, which is a cheaper dupe of Downy fabric softener

Costco's Kirkland version looks just like Downy April Fresh fabric softener, with a blue and pink bottle.

Laundry detergent

bottles of \u200bKirkland Signature UltraClean laundry detergent at costco

Kirkland Signature UltraClean laundry detergent.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature UltraClean laundry detergent.

This is Costco's dupe of Tide Free and Gentle, which comes in a similar white bottle.

Laundry detergent pods

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature laundry detergent pods at costco

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 2.9-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods for $26.99 at Costco.

This product is a cheaper dupe of Tide Pods, which the wholesale retailer also has at stores in Canada.

Batteries

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature AAA batteries at costco

Kirkland Signature AAA batteries.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has Kirkland Signature batteries that are similar to Duracell batteries, which you can also find at the wholesale retailer.

It costs $15.99 for a 48-pack of Kirkland Signature AAA batteries.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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