39 Kirkland Signature products at Costco you can buy instead of name brands
There are so many dupes of food items and household products.
You can find a lot of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, including some you might not even know about.
These items are dupes of well-known name brands and look very similar.
Kirkland Signature is Costco's store brand that offers "the lowest possible prices," so members get a "better value" when shopping at the wholesale retailer.
There are food items like coffee, maple syrup, honey, cream cheese, olive oil, granola bars and water, and household products like freezer bags, ibuprofen, detergent pods, laundry beads and paper towels.
Here are a bunch of Kirkland Signature products you can buy at Costco Canada stores instead of name brands.
French roast coffee
Kirkland Signature French roast coffee.
Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee for $24.99.
This product is a dupe of Starbucks French roast coffee that you can find at grocery stores.
House blend coffee
Kirkland Signature house blend coffee.
It costs $26.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature house blend coffee at Costco.
This is a Kirkland version of the name-brand Starbucks house blend coffee.
Natural peanut butter
Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter.
It costs $12.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at Costco, which is a dupe of name-brand Kraft natural peanut butter.
Hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
Costco has a dupe of Nutella even though the name-brand product is also at stores in Canada.
It costs $16.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. A pack of two one-kilogram jars of name-brand Nutella costs $1 more at the wholesale retailer.
Maple syrup
Kirkland Signature maple syrup.
Kirkland Signature maple syrup looks like Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup that you can find on grocery store shelves.
It costs $15.99 for a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco.
Liquid honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey.
A pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey is $19.99 at Costco.
It's a dupe of the name-brand Billy Bee liquid honey, which also comes in bear-shaped bottles.
Espresso beans
Kirkland Signature espresso beans.
It costs $24.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature espresso beans.
Costco also has a similar name-brand product, and the one-kilogram bag of name-brand Lavazza espresso beans costs more than the Kirkland version.
Chocolate chips
Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips.
It costs $34.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips at Costco
This product is similar to the name-brand Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips that you can find on grocery store shelves.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Costco also sells Philadelphia cream cheese, and the Kirkland dupe is $3.50 cheaper than the name-brand item.
Ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars.
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars are dupes of the name-brand Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars, which you can also find at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for a box of 18 bars that are 91 millilitres each.
Butter
Kirkland Signature salted butter.
You can get a 454-gram block of Kirkland Signature salted butter at Costco for $8.99.
This product is similar to Becel, Gay Lea and Lactancia butter at grocery stores in Canada.
Cheese slices
Kirkland Signature medium cheddar cheese slices.
Costco has a one-kilogram pack of Kirkland Signature medium cheddar cheese slices for $16.99.
This product looks just like Cracker Barrel and Black Diamond medium cheddar cheese slices at grocery stores.
Almond beverage
Kirkland Signature almond beverage.
You can get a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99.
Costco also has packs of Almond Breeze almond beverage, which are the name-brand versions of this Kirkland product, for $1 more.
Oat beverage
Kirkland Signature oat beverage.
A case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature oat beverage costs $13.49 at Costco, and it's a dupe of the name-brand Silk oat beverage.
Crushed red pepper flakes
Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes.
Costco has a few dupes of Club House products, including the Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes.
It costs $5.49 for a 283-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes.
Canned tuna
Kirkland Signature tuna.
A pack of eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna at Costco costs $16.99.
Costco also has a pack of name-brand Ocean's tuna, and not only is the Kirkland version cheaper, but you also get more cans.
Light olive oil
Kirkland Signature light olive oil.
Kirkland Signature light olive oil costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle.
It's a dupe of the name-brand Bertolli light olive oil, which Costco also sells at warehouses in Canada, and it's $2 cheaper.
Italian olive oil
Kirkland Signature Italian extra virgin olive oil.
A two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature Italian extra virgin olive oil costs $18.49.
It's similar to the name-brand Gallo olive oil that you can find at grocery stores.
Coconut water
Kirkland Signature coconut water.
Costco has a case of nine one-litre bottles of Kirkland Signature coconut water for $24.99, which is a dupe of Vita Coco coconut water.
Steak strips
Kirkland Signature steak strips.
A 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips costs $17.99.
Costco also sells the name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky, but the Kirkland version has better value.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.
It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.
This product is a dupe of the name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies.
Chocolate-dipped granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars.
It costs $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars, which are dupes of the name-brand Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars.
S'mores clusters
Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters.
You can get a 748-gram bag of Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters for $15.99 at Costco. This product is a dupe of OMG s'mores clusters.
Costco sells OMG clusters in the almond toffee flavour, and the Kirkland version costs less.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.
It costs $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco.
This product is a dupe of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars that you can find at grocery stores.
Nut bars
Kirkland Signature nut bars.
Costco has a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars for $17.99, which are cheaper dupes of the name-brand Kind bars.
Freezer bags
Kirkland Signature freezer bags.
Costco has a box of Kirkland Signature freezer bags that costs $19.49 and comes with six packs of 44 medium freezer bags.
The wholesale retailer's store-brand product is a dupe of Ziploc freezer bags, which Costco also sells.
Ibuprofen
Kirkland Signature ibuprofen.
It costs $13.69 for Kirkland Signature ibuprofen, which comes with 250 liquid capsules.
This is a dupe of Advil Liqui-Gels, and Costco sells both the Kirkland and name-brand versions. Costco's Kirkland product is $16.30 cheaper!
Acetaminophen
Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen.
You can get a pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen caplets at Costco, which is a dupe of Tylenol.
It costs $10.79 for a 500-caplet pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen. Costco's store-brand version is $16.20 cheaper than the name brand!
Extra-strength ibuprofren
Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen.
Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen liquid gel capsules are dupes of extra-strength Advil.
It costs $9.99 for a pack of 120 softgel Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen capsules, which is $19 cheaper than the name brand at Costco.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper.
It costs $23.99 for a pack of 30 rolls of Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco.
This Kirkland product is similar to Charmin toilet paper, which the wholesale retailer also has at stores in Canada.
Paper towel
Kirkland Signature paper towels.
You can get a pack of Kirkland Signature paper towels that comes with 12 rolls for $24.99.
Costco's Kirkland product is similar to SpongeTowels that you can find at grocery stores.
Liquid laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent.
Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent is just like Tide Original laundry detergent that comes in the orange bottle.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent.
Dishwasher pods
Kirkland Signature dishwasher pods.
You can get a 1.61-kilogram container of Kirkland Signature dishwasher pods for $15.99 at Costco.
This product is similar to Cascade dishwasher pods.
Laundry beads
Kirkland Signature laundry beads.
Kirkland Signature laundry beads are dupes of Downy Unstopables, and Costco sells the store-brand and name-brand versions.
You can get a 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry beads for $19.99, which is cheaper than the name-brand item.
Laundry pods
Kirkland Signature Oxi Power laundry detergent pods.
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods with Oxi Power are dupes of Tide Oxi Max Pods.
It costs $24.99 for a 3.08-kilogram bag of these Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.
Fabric softener
Kirkland Signature UltraFresh fabric softener.
It costs $15.99 for a 5.53-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature UltraFresh fabric softener, which is a cheaper dupe of Downy fabric softener
Costco's Kirkland version looks just like Downy April Fresh fabric softener, with a blue and pink bottle.
Laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature UltraClean laundry detergent.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature UltraClean laundry detergent.
This is Costco's dupe of Tide Free and Gentle, which comes in a similar white bottle.
Laundry detergent pods
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.
You can get a 2.9-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods for $26.99 at Costco.
This product is a cheaper dupe of Tide Pods, which the wholesale retailer also has at stores in Canada.
Batteries
Kirkland Signature AAA batteries.
Costco has Kirkland Signature batteries that are similar to Duracell batteries, which you can also find at the wholesale retailer.
It costs $15.99 for a 48-pack of Kirkland Signature AAA batteries.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.