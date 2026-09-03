Canada's new King Charles $20 bill was revealed and you can get the vertical banknote soon
The design showcases the "beauty" and "history" of Canada.
Canadian money is changing with the introduction of a new vertical $20 bill.
It will replace the classic Queen Elizabeth II banknote that has been in circulation for decades.
On September 3, 2026, the Bank of Canada unveiled the new $20 bill with a portrait of King Charles III.
This is Canada's first banknote to feature King Charles and the first time in more than 70 years that a new monarch has appeared on the $20 denomination.
The portrait of King Charles on the green banknote is surrounded by a floral and leafy tapestry, which represents his dedication to the environment.
Provincial and territorial floral emblems representing the 13 provinces and territories are also on the front of the bill.
A circular window on both sides of the $20 banknote features plants that are culturally significant to Indigenous peoples in Canada.
The back of this banknote still has an image of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France, like the Queen Elizabeth $20 bills.
It's a tribute to Canada's contributions and sacrifices in military conflicts throughout history.
The new $20 banknote has security features that have never been used on Canadian currency before.
A purple security stripe on the front has elements that transform when the bill is moved.
It includes a bubble that looks three-dimensional and magnifies the pattern of 20s, a maple leaf that pulses, a poppy with spinning shadows, and 20s that change into maple leaves.
"This new $20 banknote is striking, symbolic and secure," said Tiff Macklem, the Bank of Canada governor. "The note's advanced and dynamic security features are combined with images that reflect Canada's beauty and its history."
Macklem said he hopes the new design of the $20 bill "evokes pride in Canada."
The Bank's Indigenous Advisory Circle collaborated on the window design of the new banknote.
Also, there were consultations with Canadians, government partners, accessibility groups and organizations connected to the memorial at Vimy Ridge during the design process.
According to the Bank of Canada, the new $20 bill featuring King Charles will gradually enter circulation in late February 2027.
That's when you could start to find the $20 bill in your change when paying with cash at businesses and when taking out cash from a bank branch or ATM.
This is only Canada's second banknote to have a vertical orientation instead of the classic horizontal design. The first vertical Canadian banknote was the $10 bill featuring civil rights pioneer and businesswoman Viola Desmond.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.