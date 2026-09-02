This new Canadian coin is like a black loonie but it's worth much more than $1

It has black rhodium plating and high-contrast frostings.

pile of loonies, toonies and other canadian coins

Canadian coins.

Ilana Gotz | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new Canadian coin looks like a black loonie.

Even though it's similar to the $1 coin, it's worth much more than a dollar and costs more than that too.

Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint put out The Eagle — 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin designed by Kwakwaka'wakw artist Junior Henderson.

This new coin features an eagle rendered in the Northwest Coast formline style.

The silver eagle, which has high-contrast frostings, shines against the black rhodium plating of the coin that's meant to look like a dark sky.

According to the Mint, this design style "heightens" the eagle's presence and "emphasizes its revered status."

The face within the eagle's chest is inspired by the artist's grandfather, master carver Chief Sam Henderson, and symbolizes strength, the presence of ancestors, and the wisdom ancestors pass down to each generation.

The coin is similar to the loonie because both feature a bird that has meaning to a nation and a population.

The loon on the $1 coin is a classic Canadian symbol, and the eagle on the fine silver coin is a traditional Kwakwaka'wakw symbol of leadership, transformation, and ancestral connection.

While this new Canadian coin is similar to the loonie, it's worth so much more than that. The coin's face value is $20!

reverse side of the eagle fine silver coin from royal canadian mint The Eagle Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

The obverse features the effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

It's a silver portrait with a high-contrast combination of frostings on black rhodium plating, just like the eagle on the reverse side.

Also, there are engravings of "CANADA 2026," "CHARLES III," "D. G. REX," AND "20 DOLLARS" around the edge of the coin.

obverse side of the eagle fine silver coin with king charles iii effigy Obverse of The Eagle Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

This isn't a circulation coin, which means you won't find it in your change after paying with cash at a store or in money you take out from the bank.

It costs $234.95 to buy The Eagle — 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin from the Mint, and there is a limited mintage of only 5,500 coins.

READ NEXT: A new Canadian coin is going into circulation and here's how to get the colourful toonie

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

new coins royal canadian mint canadian coins
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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