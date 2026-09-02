This new Canadian coin is like a black loonie but it's worth much more than $1
It has black rhodium plating and high-contrast frostings.
A new Canadian coin looks like a black loonie.
Even though it's similar to the $1 coin, it's worth much more than a dollar and costs more than that too.
Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint put out The Eagle — 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin designed by Kwakwaka'wakw artist Junior Henderson.
This new coin features an eagle rendered in the Northwest Coast formline style.
The silver eagle, which has high-contrast frostings, shines against the black rhodium plating of the coin that's meant to look like a dark sky.
According to the Mint, this design style "heightens" the eagle's presence and "emphasizes its revered status."
The face within the eagle's chest is inspired by the artist's grandfather, master carver Chief Sam Henderson, and symbolizes strength, the presence of ancestors, and the wisdom ancestors pass down to each generation.
The coin is similar to the loonie because both feature a bird that has meaning to a nation and a population.
The loon on the $1 coin is a classic Canadian symbol, and the eagle on the fine silver coin is a traditional Kwakwaka'wakw symbol of leadership, transformation, and ancestral connection.
While this new Canadian coin is similar to the loonie, it's worth so much more than that. The coin's face value is $20!
The Eagle Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
The obverse features the effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
It's a silver portrait with a high-contrast combination of frostings on black rhodium plating, just like the eagle on the reverse side.
Also, there are engravings of "CANADA 2026," "CHARLES III," "D. G. REX," AND "20 DOLLARS" around the edge of the coin.
Obverse of The Eagle Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
This isn't a circulation coin, which means you won't find it in your change after paying with cash at a store or in money you take out from the bank.
It costs $234.95 to buy The Eagle — 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin from the Mint, and there is a limited mintage of only 5,500 coins.
READ NEXT: A new Canadian coin is going into circulation and here's how to get the colourful toonie
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.