Commander suggests U.S. war on 'Martians' as likely as an invasion of Canada
A top American military commander today suggested the United States is as likely to launch an attack on Mars as it is to invade Canada.
Admiral Samuel Paparo, the head of U.S. Pacific Command, was asked by a reporter at a news conference in Victoria whether he would ever follow an order from President Donald Trump to invade Canada.
The admiral dismissed the question as "absolutely and utterly preposterous," then suggested the journalist ask him about his "attack plans for the Martians."
Paparo says he follows the president's orders but Canada remains a "close" and "indispensable" ally to the U.S.
Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of annexing Canada and making it a U.S. state as he wages his ongoing trade war.
Despite the political turmoil over trade, Paparo says military-to-military relations between the two countries remain strong and apolitical.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.