Commander suggests U.S. war on 'Martians' as likely as an invasion of Canada

U.S. commander dismisses notion of invading Canada
U.S. commander dismisses notion of invading Canada
Adm. Sam Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, speaks at a news conference at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Writer

A top American military commander today suggested the United States is as likely to launch an attack on Mars as it is to invade Canada.

Admiral Samuel Paparo, the head of U.S. Pacific Command, was asked by a reporter at a news conference in Victoria whether he would ever follow an order from President Donald Trump to invade Canada.

The admiral dismissed the question as "absolutely and utterly preposterous," then suggested the journalist ask him about his "attack plans for the Martians."

Paparo says he follows the president's orders but Canada remains a "close" and "indispensable" ally to the U.S.

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of annexing Canada and making it a U.S. state as he wages his ongoing trade war.

Despite the political turmoil over trade, Paparo says military-to-military relations between the two countries remain strong and apolitical.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada's monthly fall forecast says this is when it'll start snowing in each province

The first snow of the season is almost here!

Recalls for yogurt, croissants, chocolate, water and more items have been issued in Canada

A few Costco products are on this list.

Statistics Canada is hiring for jobs that pay you up to $90,000 a year to travel

You'll work as part of a survey collection team.

I had no idea these 10 things were actually Ontario-specific until I moved away

Do you know what a stag and doe party is? You're probably from Ontario.

Pentagon defends Hegseth's controversial post about Canadian cadet program

Pentagon defends Hegseth's Canadian cadet post

Government benefits with September payment dates are giving hundreds of dollars to Canadians

Some federal payments offer close to or more than $1,000!

This Canadian island is 'more Scottish than Scotland' and it's like a trip to the Highlands

Explore rugged cliffs, coastlines and Scottish traditions — without having to leave Canada. 🇨🇦

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 1 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

You can check if you're a winner.

I went to Giant Tiger for the first time — These 6 surprising things sold me for good

It's not the prices 💰