Government benefits with September payment dates are giving hundreds of dollars to Canadians
Some federal payments offer close to or more than $1,000!
Some government payments are going out to Canadians in September.
If you're eligible for any of the federal benefits, you could receive hundreds or even thousands of dollars this month.
Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency issue these federal government benefits to Canadians monthly as long as they continue to meet the eligibility requirements.
Depending on your preferred payment method, you'll get any money you're entitled to as direct deposits into your bank account or paper cheques delivered to your mailbox.
All of the monthly benefits offered by the federal government, including the Canada Child Benefit, Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan, have payment dates in September.
If you're expecting your first payment or you're receiving another installment of any of these benefits, here's what you need to know about payment dates and amounts this month.
Canada Disability Benefit
Canada Disability Benefit payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.
It's meant to provide direct financial support to people with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64.
Payment amounts for this federal benefit are based on your adjusted family net income.
The maximum monthly Canada Disability Benefit amount you can receive in September is $204.20.
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, September 17, 2026.
You can now get more money from the Canada Disability Benefit with the new supplemental payment.
Starting in September, the supplemental amount will help offset the cost of obtaining the Disability Tax Credit, which is an eligibility requirement for the benefit. The supplemental amount is fixed at $150 and paid as a lump sum.
You may be eligible to receive this additional payment for each approved Disability Tax Credit certificate that qualifies you for a monthly Canada Disability Benefit payment.
Canada Child Benefit
Canada Child Benefit payments are issued by the CRA each month.
It's a monthly tax-free benefit to help families with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age, and it can include additional amounts from related provincial and territorial programs.
Payment amounts are adjusted based on the number of children in your care, the age of your children, and your adjusted family net income that was reported on your previous year's tax return.
With this month's payment, you can get up to:
- $679.75 for each child under six years of age
- $573.58 for each child six to 17 years of age
The next Canada Child Benefit payment date is Friday, September 18, 2026.
Old Age Security
Old Age Security payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.
It's a taxable pension for people 65 years of age and older, and it can also include the Guaranteed Income Supplement, allowances and other benefits.
The amount of money you get from the Old Age Security pension depends on the age you start receiving your pension, if you are over 75 years old and eligible for the increased pension, your net income, and how long you've lived in Canada.
For the September payment, the maximum Old Age Security amount is $751.97 at age 65 and $827.17 at age 75.
The next Old Age Security payment date is Friday, September 25, 2026.
Canada Pension Plan
Canada Pension Plan payments are issued by Service Canada every month.
It's a taxable benefit that replaces part of your income when you retire, and payments can also include disability, children's and survivor benefits.
The amount of your retirement pension depends on the age you start receiving the pension, how much and for how long you contributed to the Canada Pension Plan, and your earnings throughout your working life.
In 2026, the maximum monthly Canada Pension Plan payment at age 65 is $1,507.65.
The average monthly Canada Pension Plan payment for new beneficiaries at age 65 is $877.01 in September.
The next Canada Pension Plan payment date is Friday, September 25, 2026.
Veteran disability benefits
Pain and Suffering Compensation and Disability Pension payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.
These veteran disability benefits are tax-free monthly payments to support the well-being of veterans.
The amount you get depends on the degree to which your condition is related to your service and the severity of your condition, including its impact on your quality of life.
Pain and Suffering Compensation can be a lifetime monthly payment or a lump sum payment.
You can get $70.99 to $1,419.82 in September from the Pain and Suffering Compensation payment.
Disability Pension is a lifetime monthly benefit with higher payment amounts if you have dependents, such as a spouse, a common-law partner and/or children.
You can receive $175.67 to $3,513.48 if you're single or $43.92 to $878.37 if you have a spouse. An additional $13.18 to $456.75 from the Disability Pension is paid out if you have children.
The next veteran disability benefits payment date is Monday, September 28, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.