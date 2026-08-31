7 things I never realized Canada did so badly until I moved abroad
Canada, I love you, but we need to talk. 😬
I'm super grateful to be from Canada, and I know a headline like this might make it sound like I don't love the country or appreciate where I'm from.
That's definitely not true.
But after moving to Japan and experiencing daily life on the other side of the world, I've started looking at Canada a little differently.
Living abroad has a funny way of making you notice things you barely questioned back home. Some parts of Canadian life that always felt completely normal suddenly seem less convenient, more complicated or just... kind of unnecessary when you see how differently they're handled elsewhere.
And it's not about saying Japan — or any other country — is objectively "better" than Canada. There are plenty of things I miss about home and things I think Canada gets right. But experiencing another culture firsthand has shown me that there are definitely areas where we could be taking notes.
So, without further ado, here are seven things I think Canada could learn from other countries — even if I'll always be grateful to call it home.
Flying within Canada is way too expensive
There's so much discourse about the cost of flying within Canada, and domestic flights can get so expensive.
I've seen people online talk about moving across the country and realizing it's more affordable to fly to the U.S. or go on vacation in Mexico than it is to fly home and visit family for the holidays.
Here in Japan, flights are so cheap by comparison.
You can fly pretty far across the country round trip for around $100 to $200 — or sometimes even less — and it can actually be cheaper than taking the bullet train.
Meanwhile, a round-trip flight from Ottawa to Toronto can cost $200 to $300, while flying from Ottawa to Vancouver can easily cost $400 or more.
Obviously, I know the markets are different, Canada is huge and there are a lot of factors that go into flight prices. But I definitely had a "wow" moment when I realized just how affordable flying around Japan can be by comparison.
It's made me wish getting around my own country didn't have to feel like such a luxury.
The cost of living feels out of control
This wouldn't be an article about Canada if I didn't talk about the country's cost of living.
It's one of the biggest conversations I hear among Canadians, and it's definitely a concern of mine too.
In fact, a big part of the reason I moved away from Ottawa was because everything just felt so expensive — and it's not even one of Canada's most expensive cities!
Rent was pricey for what I got, and it often felt like the apartment I was paying for didn't match the price tag. Then you add hydro, tenant insurance, Wi-Fi, groceries and all the other everyday expenses, and it really adds up.
Here in Japan, I've found most things to be a lot more affordable.
I'm paying about half of what I paid in Canada for meat and eggs, I can get an Airbnb with utilities included for hundreds of dollars less than I was paying back home, and basic day-to-day purchases can be much cheaper.
I think that's part of the reason so many Canadians are starting to consider moving abroad, or at least exploring the idea of living somewhere else.
When the cost of living in Canada keeps rising but wages don't seem to keep up, it's hard not to wonder whether there's a better option abroad.
We desperately need more competition
I'm sure this isn't a Canada-only thing, but we have a lot of big fish occupying the whole pond...
When it comes to phone plans and internet, just a few companies control a huge portion of the market.
We also only have five major banks, a handful of companies controlling the majority of grocery sales, and just a few airlines offering most of our domestic flights.
Of course, there is competition. You can find smaller banking and internet companies, shop local or buy your groceries from a farmers market.
But when so many major industries are dominated by a few big players, it can feel like we're paying more without necessarily getting better service or more choice.
And when your options are limited, how much competition is there really?
Convenience stores could be so much better
As far as my experience with convenience stores in Canada goes — which has mostly been in Ontario — they're usually attached to a gas station, have hot dogs spinning on a roller grill, and charge an arm and a leg for a bag of chips or chocolate bar.
When I was a kid, I loved stopping in to grab a Slush Puppie or cheap snack in the summer, but I definitely wouldn't go out of my way to do that now.
Meanwhile, convenience stores in Japan are on another level.
You can get fresh, affordable food like ramen, sandwiches, and meat bowls with rice, plus smoothies made with real fruit, desserts, coffee and so much more.
You can also pay your bills, print documents, buy event tickets, use the ATM, pick up packages and use the free bathrooms 24/7.
They're genuinely useful places that make everyday life easier, rather than somewhere you only stop because you desperately need gas, a snack, or a drink.
I don't think I'll ever look at a Canadian convenience store the same way again.
Getting around without a car shouldn't be this hard
I can't say I've taken public transit or walked around every city in Canada, but what I do know is that the experience varies a lot depending on where you are.
Montreal has a great train system and is pretty walkable, and I always enjoy using public transit when I visit. Ottawa, on the other hand, seems to have an OC Transpo horror story from pretty much every local.
Depending on where you live in Canada, especially in more suburban areas, you might need a car just to get around.
I even know people whose neighbourhoods don't have public transit at all, or who rely on buses that might only come once every hour or two.
Intercity travel can get pretty pricey too.
Here in Japan, I can take a train to another city three hours away for around $40 round trip. Back home, taking the train from Ottawa to Toronto and back can easily cost more than $100.
Living somewhere with such an extensive train network has definitely made me realize how much easier life can be when getting around without a car isn't such a challenge.
Our public bathrooms seriously need an upgrade
Of course, Canada has public bathrooms. There are some really nice ones in restaurants and malls, and you'll usually find options in coffee shops and other businesses.
But I don't love the infamous stall gap where people can literally see you from outside, and some public bathrooms are a little... cursed.
Here in Japan, the bathrooms have shown me a whole new world.
You don't always have to be a customer to use them, either. There are public bathrooms right on the street, and you'll find them in convenience stores and train stations too.
But it's the bathrooms in malls, restaurants and other public spaces that have really raised the bar.
I've seen toilet seat cleaning spray in every stall, noise machines, bidets and even entire powder rooms with vanities for doing your hair and makeup.
I've also seen bathrooms with dedicated baby rooms, nursing areas, and hot water dispensers for bottles. I thought that was so cool, especially for parents trying to get out and about with little ones.
The accessibility and amenities in Japan have definitely raised my standards for what a public bathroom can be.
Eating out shouldn't feel like a luxury
OK, don't sue me — eating out in Canada isn't bad. I just think it's better in Japan.
Everyone seems to have an opinion on tipping culture back home, so I'll throw my two cents in: I think it's gotten a little (or a lot) out of control.
Eating out is already arguably pricey, and then the tip prompt starts at 18% or 20% instead of 15% in some places — on top of an already expensive bill.
Since moving to Japan, my mindset around that has changed a lot.
I've had some of the best food I've ever eaten here, and it's usually half the price — or less — of what we'd pay back home. Plus, there's no tip expected.
Obviously, there are differences in the economy, exchange rates, wages and everything else that affects restaurant prices.
But eating out feels like a much bigger part of everyday life here. In Canada, it can feel like something you save for a special occasion or date night. Here, it's totally normal to go out for lunch or dinner just because.
As a big foodie, I've really loved how affordable and accessible eating out has felt while living abroad. It's definitely something I'll miss when I eventually come home.
Living abroad hasn't made me love Canada any less, but it has definitely made me question some of the things I used to accept as normal.
Every country has its pros and cons, and Japan certainly isn't perfect either. But experiencing a completely different way of life has shown me that sometimes, Canada could stand to take a few notes.
And when I eventually move home, there are definitely a few things I'm going to have a hard time giving up!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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