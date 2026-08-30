Canada's best beach is a road trip from Toronto and has 11 km of luxurious white-sand shores

There's still time for more beach days!

A person standing on a beach. Right: An aerial view of a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to travel across the border for a beach escape with serious summer vibes.

Just a few hours from Toronto, this Ontario destination is home to more than 11 kilometres of sandy shoreline, sparkling waters and dazzling sunsets in the evenings.

Sauble Beach, located on the shores of Lake Huron, is about a three-hour drive from Toronto and has even been dubbed "The Daytona of the North," according to Explore the Bruce.

With its expansive shoreline and retro beach-town atmosphere, it makes for a dreamy getaway when you're craving a break from the city.

The iconic destination is known for its long ribbon of soft, pale sand, which stretches along Lake Huron and is considered the second-longest freshwater beach in the world.

According to the Sauble Beach website, it's "Canada's best freshwater beach" and has "laid-back, retro, and effortlessly cool" vibes.

Destination Ontario also describes it as "perhaps the most luxurious white sand beach" in the province and says it "is one of Ontario's most highly sought-after beach destinations."

The shoreline, which has been partially renamed Saugeen Beach, is a beautiful spot to spend the day swimming, relaxing on the sand, or taking a walk beside the sparkling water.

You can also hit the water with a paddleboard or kayak, join a game of beach volleyball or soak up the sunrays and listen to the waves against the shore.

Once you've had your fill of sand and waves, you can head into town to explore Sauble's old-school beach scene. There are local shops, ice cream parlours, lakeside restaurants and patios, along with a nostalgic arcade that adds to the destination's retro feel.

Sauble Beach is especially known for its Lake Huron sunsets, with the sky often glowing in "fiery oranges, deep purples, and soft pinks."

You can also turn the beach trip into a longer getaway by exploring more of the Bruce Peninsula.

Sauble Beach is within driving distance of destinations like Tobermory, where you'll find famously turquoise water, and the Bruce Peninsula, known for its dramatic scenery and outdoor adventures.

With kilometres of white sand, shimmering Lake Huron water and a nostalgic beach-town atmosphere, Sauble Beach is a scenic Ontario escape that's close enough to Toronto for a summer road trip.

Visit Sauble Beach Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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