Canadians say this Ontario spot with lakes and little towns is better than visiting the US

Leave your passport behind!

A person walking along a street. Right: A person sitting on a patio.

A destination in Ontario.

@perfectly.paula | Instagram, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for some passport-free travel inspo? You don't need to cross the border to enjoy an epic escape. This Ontario destination boasts endless lakes, picture-perfect villages, unique attractions, and more, and readers say it's even better than a trip to the U.S.

Located just a few hours from Toronto, the region is known for its sparkling bodies of water, rugged landscapes, stunning parks, and classic Canadian scenery.

Muskoka is one of Ontario's most iconic vacation destinations, offering beautiful views and year-round activities.

It's even been dubbed the "Hamptons of the North", thanks to its luxurious cottages, glistening lakes and reputation as a favourite getaway for celebrities.

There are several picturesque communities to explore throughout the area, including Bracebridge, Huntsville, Gravenhurst, Bala and Port Carling.

Whether you're wandering through local shops, grabbing a bite to eat or strolling along the waterfront, each town offers its own dose of charm.

Of course, no Muskoka getaway would be complete without spending some time outdoors.

Arrowhead Provincial Park is a gorgeous spot to explore, with hiking trails winding through the forest, sandy beaches and lots of opportunities to soak up the scenery. As autumn approaches, it's an especially beautiful place to catch the changing fall colours.

Hardy Lake Provincial Park is another scenic option, offering trails that take you past rocky Canadian Shield landscapes, peaceful forests and stretches of water. Its boardwalks and rugged terrain make for a memorable hike.

If you're planning a fall trip, you can also take a scenic drive through Muskoka as the leaves begin to change.

The region's winding roads, lakeside communities and forested landscapes make the journey part of the adventure, and stopping in towns like Bala, Huntsville, or Dorset will add some extra coziness to the experience.

For an especially scenic fall outing, Bracebridge is worth adding to your itinerary. The town is known as the "Waterfall Capital of Muskoka," and you can check out several waterfalls while exploring the area, including Bracebridge Falls right in town.

For a more unique autumn experience, you can visit a local farm or orchard in the wider Muskoka area, or warm up at one of the region's cozy cafés and restaurants.

Fall is also a great time to explore Muskoka's hiking trails without the heat and crowds of peak summer.

The region offers unique attractions to enjoy as well. You can visit Santa's Village, hop aboard a boat with Muskoka Cruises or learn more about the area's history at the Muskoka Lakes Museum.

If you're looking to make the trip feel a little more luxurious, Muskoka is known for its resorts and spas, so you can get totally pampered during your getaway.

With beautiful lakes, storybook-like towns, rugged parks and lots to see and do, Muskoka proves you don't have to head to the U.S. for an unforgettable escape.

Discover Muskoka website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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