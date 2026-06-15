Ontario is home to the 'Hamptons of the North' and it's dotted with quaint towns and beaches

It's a summer paradise.

A person floating in water. Right: A person walking by a cottage.

A destination in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Ready for a summer in the Hamptons? You don't need to cross the border to get a taste of sandy beaches, coastal charm, waterside estates and celebrity sightings.

This Ontario destination is a summer paradise filled with luxurious cottages, charming towns, stunning scenery, and hidden beaches.

Muskoka is a picturesque region renowned for its many sparkling lakes and cottage country vibes. It's even earned the nickname the "Hamptons of the North" and is a popular vacation spot for celebrities.

Summer is the perfect time to explore the area. As "one of Canada's most popular vacation destinations," there are endless places to visit and activities to enjoy.

The region is sprinkled with charming small towns where you can grab an iced latte, pop into local boutiques, and enjoy a meal on the patio. You can spend your days in communities like Huntsville, Port Carling, Bala, or head to Bracebridge, known as the "Waterfall Capital of Muskoka."

It isn't summer without a beach day, and Muskoka has no shortage of shorelines to enjoy. There are more than 30 public beaches "situated on some of Ontario's most beautiful lakeside locations," according to Discover Muskoka.

You'll find everything from peaceful island beaches to scenic town waterfronts, each offering a dreamy place to swim and unwind.

Bring some comfy shoes! Muskoka is known for its stunning landscapes and is home to several parks and trails where you can soak up the scenery.

You can wander long trails at Arrowhead Provincial Park and Hardy Lake Provincial Park, or enjoy panoramic views at Lions Lookout.

If you're staying late, it's worth heading to Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve, where you can stargaze far from city lights.

Muskoka has served as a vacation destination for celebs such as Shania Twain, the Beckhams, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Justin Bieber, and more, so you never know who you might run into.

Reaching Ontario's Cottage Country is even easier this summer, with the launch of a new bus service from Toronto that stops in several Muskoka towns.

If you're dreaming of a luxurious summer escape, the "Hamptons of the North" is worth a road trip.

Discover Muskoka Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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