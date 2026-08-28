Bath & Body Works is offering free three-wick candles and you can shop for fall scents

All products are part of this buy three, get three free deal!

fall products on display at bath and body works store. right: bath and body works three wick candles

Bath & Body Works fall products at a store. Right: Bath & Body Works three-wick candles.

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworks | Instagram
Senior Writer

Bath & Body Works has a massive sale in Canada that gets you free products, including three-wick candles.

You can shop for new autumn fragrances and save money with this deal.

The "fall scent event" sale is offering a buy three, get three free deal on everything at Bath & Body Works locations in Canada and the Canadian online store.

That includes three-wick candles and single-wick candles!

You can shop this sale in-store until closing on Sunday, August 30 and online until 5:59 a.m. ET on Monday, August 31.

The free items are the lowest-priced eligible items you bring to the checkout counter when buying in-store or in your shopping bag when buying online.

So, if you buy single-wick and three-wick candles, the single wicks will be free instead of the three wicks because they're cheaper.

Bath & Body Works three-wick candles cost $26.95, which works out to a cost and saving of $80.85 with the buy three, get three free deal.

The single-wick candles are regularly priced at $17.95, so if you add six candles to your basket, you'll pay and save $53.85 because of this sale.

You can get fall scents with the buy three, get three deal at Bath & Body Works.

That includes Honeycrisp Apple, Brown Butter Cinnamon Roll, Apple Cinnamon Spice, Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Fresh Fall Morning, Sweater Weather, Fireside & Leaves, Maple Pumpkin, Cider Lane, Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice, Cinnamon Pinecone, and more.

There are also classic Bath & Body Works fragrances like Vanilla Bean, Champagne Toast, Gingham, Kitchen Lemon, Strawberry Pound Cake and Laundry Day.

Since this deal is on the entire store, you can also get body care, hand soap, wallflowers, perfumes and other products at Bath & Body Works for free.

If you shop in-store, this deal is available at all Bath & Body Works locations in Canada.

You don't need a coupon to get the free items. When you bring six regular-priced items to the checkout counter, the cashier will apply the discount.

If you shop online, you have to add six regular-priced items to your shopping bag. The buy three get three free deal will be automatically applied at checkout.

Bath & Body Works said product selection may vary between stores and online, with the deal available on these items while supplies last.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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