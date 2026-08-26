We checked the prices of 14 snacks at Costco and Bulk Barn to see which store is cheaper
There are name-brand and Kirkland Signature products.
Costco and Bulk Barn are bulk retailers in Canada, with one store offering oversized items and the other letting you choose your own quantities.
Narcity shopped for snacks at both stores to find the cheapest prices.
That includes chocolates, candies, nuts and cookies that are name-brand items and Kirkland Signature products.
We checked prices at both retailers for these products. Since Bulk Barn prices items by weight, we also broke down the price tags at Costco based on item sizes.
So, let's get into the price comparisons for more than a dozen snacks you can find at Bulk Barn and Costco stores in Canada.
Chocolate-covered almonds
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds at Costco. Right: Chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds for $22.99, which works out to a cost of $1.53 per 100 grams.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $2.43 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered almonds.
Sour suckers
Sour suckers at Costco. Right: Sour suckers at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 1.2-kilogram tub of Red Band jumbo sour suckers for $8.99 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.74 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has jumbo sour gummy suckers for $2.05 per 100 grams.
Cashews
Kirkland Signature cashews at Costco. Right: Cashews at Bulk Barn.
It costs $18.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature cashews at Costco, which breaks down to $1.68 per 100 grams.
You can get cashews for $2.90 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
Chocolate chips
Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. Right: Chocolate chips at Bulk Barn.
A 2.4-kilogram bag of name-brand Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips costs $34.99 at Costco. That means you pay $1.45 per 100 grams.
You can get semi-sweet chocolate chips for $2.23 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
Fruit snacks
Welch's fruit snacks at Costco. Right: Fruit gummy snacks at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a 1.32-kilogram box of name-brand Welch's fruit snacks for $15.99. That price breaks down to $1.21 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has fruit gummy snacks for $1.57 per 100 grams.
S'mores clusters
Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco. Right: OMG s'mores clusters at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 748-gram bag of Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco for $14.99, which breaks down to $2 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has name-brand OMG clusters in the s'mores flavour for $4.69 per 100 grams.
OMG almond toffee clusters
OMG almond toffee clusters at Costco. Right: OMG almond toffee clusters at Bulk Barn.
Costco has name-brand OMG almond toffee clusters. It costs $14.99 for a 680-gram bag, which works out to $2.20 per 100 grams.
It costs $4.69 per 100 grams for OMG almond toffee clusters at Bulk Barn.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco. Right: Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.
An 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies costs $15.99 at Costco. That works out to $1.88 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.
Chocolate-covered blueberries
Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco. Right: Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.
Costco has an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99, which means you pay $1.64 per 100 grams.
It costs $4.28 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for chocolate-covered blueberries.
Peach slices
Maynards fuzzy peach slices at Costco. Right: Peach slices at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 1.27-kilogram bag of name-brand Maynards fuzzy peach slices for $9.99, which works out to $0.78 per 100 grams.
It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for Allan peach slice candies at Bulk Barn.
Trail mix
Kirkland Signature trail mix at Costco. Right: Snack mix at Bulk Barn.
It costs $24.99 for a 1.57-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature trail mix at Costco. That price breaks down to $1.59 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has a snack mix that costs $2.58 per 100 grams.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for $17.99, which means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has peanut M&M's for $2.14 per 100 grams.
Mixed nuts
Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco. Right: Mixed nuts at Bulk Barn.
It costs $22.49 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco, which works out to $1.99 per 100 grams.
It costs $3.30 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for mixed nuts.
KitKat and Aero
KitKat, Aero, Coffee Crisp and Smarties at Costco. Centre: KitKat at Bulk Barn. Right: Aero at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 1.08-kilogram box of KitKat, Aero, Coffee Crisp and Smarties at Costco for $21.99, which works out to $2.03 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn sells three of those chocolates individually.
It costs $3.83 per 100 grams for KitKat minis, $2.36 per 100 grams for Aero minis and $2.80 per 100 grams for Smarties.
WHICH STORE IS CHEAPER?
Now, let's get into the overall comparison of these stores.
Costco gets you the most bang for your buck with these snacks.
The wholesale retailer has cheaper prices for chocolate-covered almonds, sour suckers, cashews, chocolate chips, fruit snacks, s'mores clusters, toffee clusters, chocolate-covered blueberries, trail mix, peach slices, peanut M&M's, mixed nuts, and chocolate bars.
Only mini chocolate chip cookies cost less at Bulk Barn.
Most of the price differences for these items are around $1 per 100 grams, but some products at Costco are cheaper by almost $3 per 100 grams!
Even though Bulk Barn lets you choose how much of an item you want, buying in bulk at the Canadian retailer doesn't beat Costco's product sizes and prices for these snacks.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.