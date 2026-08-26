We checked the prices of 14 snacks at Costco and Bulk Barn to see which store is cheaper

There are name-brand and Kirkland Signature products.

person holding bag of kirkland signature s'mores clusters at costco store in canada. right: bin of peach slice candies at bulk barn store

Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco. Right: Peach slice candies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Costco and Bulk Barn are bulk retailers in Canada, with one store offering oversized items and the other letting you choose your own quantities.

Narcity shopped for snacks at both stores to find the cheapest prices.

That includes chocolates, candies, nuts and cookies that are name-brand items and Kirkland Signature products.

We checked prices at both retailers for these products. Since Bulk Barn prices items by weight, we also broke down the price tags at Costco based on item sizes.

So, let's get into the price comparisons for more than a dozen snacks you can find at Bulk Barn and Costco stores in Canada.

Chocolate-covered almonds

person holding bag of \u200bKirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds at Costco. Right: bin of Chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn

Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds at Costco. Right: Chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds for $22.99, which works out to a cost of $1.53 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $2.43 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered almonds.

Sour suckers

person holding pack of Sour suckers at Costco. Right: bin Sour suckers at Bulk Barn.

Sour suckers at Costco. Right: Sour suckers at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.2-kilogram tub of Red Band jumbo sour suckers for $8.99 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.74 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has jumbo sour gummy suckers for $2.05 per 100 grams.

Cashews

bags of Kirkland Signature cashews at Costco. Right: bin of Cashews at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature cashews at Costco. Right: Cashews at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $18.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature cashews at Costco, which breaks down to $1.68 per 100 grams.

You can get cashews for $2.90 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.

Chocolate chips

bags of Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. Right: bin of Chocolate chips at Bulk Barn.

Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. Right: Chocolate chips at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 2.4-kilogram bag of name-brand Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips costs $34.99 at Costco. That means you pay $1.45 per 100 grams.

You can get semi-sweet chocolate chips for $2.23 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.

Fruit snacks

boxes of Welch's fruit snacks at Costco. Right: bin of Fruit gummy snacks at Bulk Barn.

Welch's fruit snacks at Costco. Right: Fruit gummy snacks at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.32-kilogram box of name-brand Welch's fruit snacks for $15.99. That price breaks down to $1.21 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has fruit gummy snacks for $1.57 per 100 grams.

S'mores clusters

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco. Right: bin of OMG s'mores clusters at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco. Right: OMG s'mores clusters at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 748-gram bag of Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco for $14.99, which breaks down to $2 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has name-brand OMG clusters in the s'mores flavour for $4.69 per 100 grams.

OMG almond toffee clusters

person holding bag of OMG almond toffee clusters at Costco. Right: bin OMG almond toffee clusters at Bulk Barn.

OMG almond toffee clusters at Costco. Right: OMG almond toffee clusters at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has name-brand OMG almond toffee clusters. It costs $14.99 for a 680-gram bag, which works out to $2.20 per 100 grams.

It costs $4.69 per 100 grams for OMG almond toffee clusters at Bulk Barn.

Mini chocolate chip cookies

boxes of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco. Right: bin of Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco. Right: Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

An 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies costs $15.99 at Costco. That works out to $1.88 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.

Chocolate-covered blueberries

bags of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco. Right: bin of Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco. Right: Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99, which means you pay $1.64 per 100 grams.

It costs $4.28 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for chocolate-covered blueberries.

Peach slices

person holding bag of Maynards fuzzy peach slices at Costco. Right: bin of Peach slices at Bulk Barn.

Maynards fuzzy peach slices at Costco. Right: Peach slices at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.27-kilogram bag of name-brand Maynards fuzzy peach slices for $9.99, which works out to $0.78 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for Allan peach slice candies at Bulk Barn.

Trail mix

box of Kirkland Signature trail mix at Costco. Right: bin of Snack mix at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature trail mix at Costco. Right: Snack mix at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.99 for a 1.57-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature trail mix at Costco. That price breaks down to $1.59 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has a snack mix that costs $2.58 per 100 grams.

Peanut M&M's

tubs of Peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: bin of Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.

Peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for $17.99, which means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has peanut M&M's for $2.14 per 100 grams.

Mixed nuts

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco. Right: bin of Mixed nuts at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco. Right: Mixed nuts at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $22.49 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco, which works out to $1.99 per 100 grams.

It costs $3.30 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for mixed nuts.

KitKat and Aero

boxes of KitKat, Aero, Coffee Crisp and Smarties at Costco. Centre: bin of KitKat at Bulk Barn. Right: bin of Aero at Bulk Barn.

KitKat, Aero, Coffee Crisp and Smarties at Costco. Centre: KitKat at Bulk Barn. Right: Aero at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.08-kilogram box of KitKat, Aero, Coffee Crisp and Smarties at Costco for $21.99, which works out to $2.03 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn sells three of those chocolates individually.

It costs $3.83 per 100 grams for KitKat minis, $2.36 per 100 grams for Aero minis and $2.80 per 100 grams for Smarties.

WHICH STORE IS CHEAPER?

Now, let's get into the overall comparison of these stores.

Costco gets you the most bang for your buck with these snacks.

The wholesale retailer has cheaper prices for chocolate-covered almonds, sour suckers, cashews, chocolate chips, fruit snacks, s'mores clusters, toffee clusters, chocolate-covered blueberries, trail mix, peach slices, peanut M&M's, mixed nuts, and chocolate bars.

Only mini chocolate chip cookies cost less at Bulk Barn.

Most of the price differences for these items are around $1 per 100 grams, but some products at Costco are cheaper by almost $3 per 100 grams!

Even though Bulk Barn lets you choose how much of an item you want, buying in bulk at the Canadian retailer doesn't beat Costco's product sizes and prices for these snacks.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

bulk barn costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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