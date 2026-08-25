A new Canadian coin is going into circulation and here's how to get the colourful toonie
It features a red and blue maple leaf!
You could find a colourful new Canadian coin in your change soon.
It has one of Canada's most well-known national symbols along with red, blue, white, black and gold hues.
On August 24, the Royal Canadian Mint revealed a $2 commemorative circulation coin recognizing the Royal Canadian Legion and its century-long mission of supporting veterans.
The 2026 commemorative circulation 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion coin was designed by artist Vlada Pashchenko.
It features an adaptation of the Legion's maple leaf crest surrounded by the Latin motto "MEMORIAM · EORUM · RETINEBIMUS," which means "We Will Remember Them."
The maple leaf at the centre of this new coin is red with blue veining, and the motto has a gold hue.
Also, there are silhouettes of a Legion member offering a poppy to a child with their mother.
The design elements are framed by engravings of "THE ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION" and "LA LÉGION ROYALE CANADIENNE," "100 YEARS/ANS" and "1926-2026" along the outer ring.
An engraving of the Legion's poppy logo appears below the core between the Mint's micro-engraved maple leaf security marks.
Colourized version of the 100th Anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion coin.Courtesy of Royal Canadian Mint
The obverse of the coin features the effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati that's on all new circulation coins in Canada.
It also has engravings of "CANADA," "2 DOLLARS," "CHARLES III" and "D. G. REX" along the outer ring.
Classic version of the 100th Anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion coin.Courtesy of Royal Canadian Mint
There is a limited mintage of three million coins, including one million uncoloured versions and two million colourized versions.
The uncoloured versions of this 100th Anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion coin have the toonie's classic silver outer ring and gold core with the special design engraved on the gold core.
According to the Mint, the new $2 commemorative circulation coin went into circulation on August 24.
You could find both versions of the toonies in your change when paying with cash at a store or when taking out cash from the bank as businesses and bank branches restock their inventories of $2 coins.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.