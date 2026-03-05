This new Canadian coin is a fancy dime but it costs way more than 10 cents
It features 3D multilayered art!
A new Canadian coin has been released, and it's a fancy dime with three-dimensional art.
But if you want to get this coin, it will cost you way more than 10 cents.
The Royal Canadian Mint just put out the Multilayered Bluenose — Fine Silver Coin, which reimagines Canada's 10-cent circulation coin as multilayered art.
With this coin, Emanuel Hahn's Bluenose design transforms into an almost life-like scene through multilayered engraving.
The reverse side of the coin features Hahn's iconic rendering of Bluenose and engravings of curvilinear wave patterns, "CANADA," "10 CENTS," and "2026" on the top plate.
But unlike the typical dime, cut-outs in the top plate reveal another layer of art on the interior surface of the coin.
There are engravings of clouds in the sky and a shadow of the boat, which enhances the three-dimensional view of Bluenose.
All of this makes it seem like the famous Canadian boat is actually floating on the water.
So, it looks similar to a regular dime, but this new coin has fancy features that the 10-cent coin doesn't.
This coin is also unique because the special multilayered engraving technique was pioneered by Royal Canadian Mint researchers.
Multilayered Bluenose Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
While the reverse side of the coin has curvilinear wave patterns, the obverse side has radiant wave patterns. There are 10 interlaced lines to symbolize 10 cents.
It also features the effigy of King Charles III, which was designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati, and engravings of "CHARLES III" and "D. G. REX."
Obverse side of Multilayered Bluenose Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
Even though this is a dime, it's not a circulation coin, so you won't find it in your change.
It has a face value of 10 cents, but it costs $1,019.95 to buy the Multilayered Bluenose — Fine Silver Coin. You can get it online or call the Mint boutiques in Ottawa or Winnipeg to see if it's in stock at the store
Only 1,750 coins are available, which is "a very low mintage." The Mint said that's because the minting process is complex for multilayered coins.
