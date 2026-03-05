This new Canadian coin is a fancy dime but it costs way more than 10 cents

It features 3D multilayered art!

dimes and other canadian coins on top of canadian banknotes

Canadian dimes.

Embe2006 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new Canadian coin has been released, and it's a fancy dime with three-dimensional art.

But if you want to get this coin, it will cost you way more than 10 cents.

The Royal Canadian Mint just put out the Multilayered Bluenose — Fine Silver Coin, which reimagines Canada's 10-cent circulation coin as multilayered art.

With this coin, Emanuel Hahn's Bluenose design transforms into an almost life-like scene through multilayered engraving.

The reverse side of the coin features Hahn's iconic rendering of Bluenose and engravings of curvilinear wave patterns, "CANADA," "10 CENTS," and "2026" on the top plate.

But unlike the typical dime, cut-outs in the top plate reveal another layer of art on the interior surface of the coin.

There are engravings of clouds in the sky and a shadow of the boat, which enhances the three-dimensional view of Bluenose.

All of this makes it seem like the famous Canadian boat is actually floating on the water.

So, it looks similar to a regular dime, but this new coin has fancy features that the 10-cent coin doesn't.

This coin is also unique because the special multilayered engraving technique was pioneered by Royal Canadian Mint researchers.

reverse side of Multilayered Bluenose Fine Silver Coin Multilayered Bluenose Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

While the reverse side of the coin has curvilinear wave patterns, the obverse side has radiant wave patterns. There are 10 interlaced lines to symbolize 10 cents.

It also features the effigy of King Charles III, which was designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati, and engravings of "CHARLES III" and "D. G. REX."

obverse side of Multilayered Bluenose Fine Silver Coin with king charles effigy Obverse side of Multilayered Bluenose Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

Even though this is a dime, it's not a circulation coin, so you won't find it in your change.

It has a face value of 10 cents, but it costs $1,019.95 to buy the Multilayered Bluenose — Fine Silver Coin. You can get it online or call the Mint boutiques in Ottawa or Winnipeg to see if it's in stock at the store

Only 1,750 coins are available, which is "a very low mintage." The Mint said that's because the minting process is complex for multilayered coins.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

new coinsroyal canadian mintcanadian coins
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

This new Canadian coin looks like a loonie but it has a different animal and costs more than $1

The Royal Canadian Mint is the only mint in the world to offer a coin like this. 👀

This new Canadian coin looks like a gold penny and it's worth so much more than one cent

It'll cost you more than a pretty penny to buy!

A new Canadian coin is like a fancy quarter and it's worth more than 25 cents

It features the northern lights!

This new $2 Canadian coin has a pop of red and here's when you can find it in your change

The toonie honours Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. 🇨🇦

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 3 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Check your tickets because the jackpot has been won! 🚨

A meteor in Vancouver last night caused a giant fireball & sonic boom (VIDEO)

The sonic boom was strong enough to register on seismographs. ☄️

Canada's best grocery stores were ranked and these retailers have the 'best value'

"Best value is the expensive stores." 👀

A dessert product sold at Costco has been recalled and you can get a full refund

Some ingredients could cause "potentially life-threatening" reactions.

Daughter of a Canadian woman killed in the Dominican bus crash still has no info on her dad

She first learned of the crash from her uncle, who was also on the bus.

I grew up in Vancouver — here's what other Canadians will never understand about us

If you get these, you're officially Vancouver-verified. ✅

BC's switch to permanent daylight saving time could cause chaos in some areas

From 10 a.m. sunrises to confusing time zone borders, here's why the move has some residents concerned.

2 Canadian tourists have died in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic

13 other Canadians were injured in the crash.

Mark Carney says Canada's support for US strikes on Iran came 'with regret'

He also said the strikes appeared "inconsistent with international law."

This beautiful lakeside city under 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's most liveable

It has dreamy gardens and quaint shops.