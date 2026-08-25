Ottawa to announce details of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. today
The federal government is set to unveil details of Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the United States today.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon are also expected to share details of supports for workers affected by tariffs.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday the counter-tariffs would kick in on Sept. 8.
Carney suspended trade talks with the United States late Friday, accusing the U.S. of trying to introduce last-minute demands which would limit Canada's ability to make trade deals with other countries and protect its culture and sovereignty.
The U.S. introduced a new round of 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports on Saturday, targeting goods worth $28 billion.
Canada will go back to the negotiating table on a trade deal once the United States changes its attitude and stops treating Canada as a subsidiary, Carney said Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.