Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 25 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot
The jackpot has been won! 🤑
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 25 are out now.
A $10 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw.
There are also MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each that you have the chance to win if you bought a ticket.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot winner, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 25?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 25 are 10, 15, 23, 25, 28, 31 and 52, with 43 as the bonus number.
There is a winner of the $10 million jackpot in this Tuesday's draw. The winning ticket has been sold in St. Catharines, Ontario.
Two of the MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each have also been won with tickets sold in the Prairies and Ontario.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on August 28 will offer a $10 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 21?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 21 were 1, 4, 15, 18, 24, 25 and 51. The bonus number was 13.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 4, 9, 18, 19, 27, 33 and 45
- 7, 9, 27, 29, 37, 43 and 44
- 7, 10, 31, 41, 42, 43 and 48
- 13, 31, 32, 41, 44, 51 and 52
A ticket sold in Quebec won the $55 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
None of the Maxmillions were won, but 10 of the MaxPlus prizes were won with tickets sold in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario, and Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.