This majestic waterfall 1 hour from Toronto is the best alternative to Niagara Falls

It's surrounded by beautiful autumn scenery.

A waterfall surrounded by fall colours.

A waterfall near Toronto.

@mohsenmajnoon.ca | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to travel all the way to Niagara Falls to enjoy a stunning cascade and some spectacular scenery this autumn. There's another gorgeous waterfall located just a road trip from Toronto, and readers say it's the best alternative to Niagara Falls.

With nearby trails, fiery foliage, and picturesque views, this natural wonder is a magical place to visit during the fall and offers a less-crowded way to take in some waterfall scenery.

Albion Falls is an enchanting stepped waterfall located in Hamilton, about an hour from Toronto.

According to Tourism Hamilton, it's "one of the most picturesque waterfalls in the region and one of the city's most popular."
Tumbling over the Niagara Escarpment, the cascade is almost as wide (18 metres) as it is tall (19 metres).

Two viewing platforms overlook the scenery, which is even more stunning in autumn, when the surrounding trees are draped in hues of red and gold.

A roughly 6-kilometre hike around the area offers even more beautiful views. The route leads to another smaller waterfall called Glendale Falls, tucked away amid vibrant foliage.

Hamilton is known as the Waterfall Capital of the World and is home to over 100 scenic cascades. While you're in the area, you can explore some other gorgeous natural wonders, including Tiffany Falls, Tew Falls, and Devil's Punchbowl.

As Albion Falls is one of the more popular waterfalls, it's best to plan your visit during off-peak times (early morning or weekdays) and avoid parking on roadways if parking lots are full.

Waterfall flow is seasonal and affected by rainfall, so the falls may look different depending on when you visit.

If you've already visited Niagara Falls and are looking for a new spot to explore this season, Albion Falls is worth a road trip.

Tourism Hamilton website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
hamilton waterfallsroad trips from torontowaterfall hikes ontariowaterfalls near toronto
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

9 majestic natural wonders less than 2 hours from Toronto to visit this summer

It's time for a road trip!

This town 1 hour from Toronto is surrounded by a red and gold valley with towering waterfalls

It's a dreamy spot for an autumn day trip.

8 majestic natural wonders less than 3 hours from Toronto that aren't Niagara Falls

Time to plan that road trip!

11 stunning fall destinations every Ontarian needs to visit at least once, according to locals

How many have you been to? 👀 🍁

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 9 are out and there's an $80 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

Ontario has a sixth Great Lake with charming little towns and turquoise waters

It's a dreamy spot to explore.

This new elevated boardwalk near Toronto winds through a forest to a rare turquoise lake

It's even prettier in the fall.

This Hallmark town 1 hour from Toronto has charming streets and lakeside boardwalks

It has "fall day trip" written all over it. 🍂

7 things Canadians should appreciate more — from someone living in the USA

It's the little things that you miss the most! 🇨🇦

I went to Canadian Tire for the first time as a newcomer — Here's why it totally blew my mind

Nobody warned me what was actually inside Canadian Tire! 🤯

7 eerie ghost towns and abandoned places you can actually visit in Canada

Perfect for a spooky road trip. 🚙

7 painfully specific signs that you're a single person dating in Canada

We laugh, so we don't cry. 🇨🇦

Backstreet Boys extend Toronto residency to 11 nights

Backstreet Boys add more Toronto show dates

2 people dead after small plane crashed and caught fire near Fergus, Ont.

2 people dead in small plane crash in Ontario