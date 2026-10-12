This majestic waterfall 1 hour from Toronto is the best alternative to Niagara Falls
It's surrounded by beautiful autumn scenery.
You don't need to travel all the way to Niagara Falls to enjoy a stunning cascade and some spectacular scenery this autumn. There's another gorgeous waterfall located just a road trip from Toronto, and readers say it's the best alternative to Niagara Falls.
With nearby trails, fiery foliage, and picturesque views, this natural wonder is a magical place to visit during the fall and offers a less-crowded way to take in some waterfall scenery.
Albion Falls is an enchanting stepped waterfall located in Hamilton, about an hour from Toronto.
According to Tourism Hamilton, it's "one of the most picturesque waterfalls in the region and one of the city's most popular."
Tumbling over the Niagara Escarpment, the cascade is almost as wide (18 metres) as it is tall (19 metres).
Two viewing platforms overlook the scenery, which is even more stunning in autumn, when the surrounding trees are draped in hues of red and gold.
A roughly 6-kilometre hike around the area offers even more beautiful views. The route leads to another smaller waterfall called Glendale Falls, tucked away amid vibrant foliage.
Hamilton is known as the Waterfall Capital of the World and is home to over 100 scenic cascades. While you're in the area, you can explore some other gorgeous natural wonders, including Tiffany Falls, Tew Falls, and Devil's Punchbowl.
As Albion Falls is one of the more popular waterfalls, it's best to plan your visit during off-peak times (early morning or weekdays) and avoid parking on roadways if parking lots are full.
Waterfall flow is seasonal and affected by rainfall, so the falls may look different depending on when you visit.
If you've already visited Niagara Falls and are looking for a new spot to explore this season, Albion Falls is worth a road trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.