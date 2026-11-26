Costco has Black Friday deals on groceries, kitchen appliances, tech and more products
Some items are more than $100 off!
Costco is having a Black Friday sale in Canada, and some items are over $100 off!
You can get deals on groceries, kitchen appliances, electronics, and more products.
The retailer is offering some online-only discounts, but some items are also available at Costco Canada stores. If you shop in-store for Black Friday deals, prices can vary between warehouses and online.
There are savings on products across Costco departments, including kitchen appliances like coffee makers, toaster ovens and mixers, and electronics like computers, TVs and cell phones.
Kitchen appliances
Here are some of Costco's Black Friday deals for kitchen appliances:
- Toshiba digital air fryer toaster oven, 25 litres (26.4 quarts) — save $30, now $119.99 (
$149.99)
- Ninja Luxe Café Signature Series 3-in-1 espresso, coffee and cold brew machine — save $130, now $499.99 (
$629.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe coffee and espresso machine with Aeroccino — save $60, now $139.99 (
$199.99)
- Frigidaire self-cleaning ice maker with scoop, 11.8 kilograms (26 pounds) — save $30, now $79.99 (
$109.99)
- Cuisinart four-slice Belgian waffle maker with removable pancake plates — save $20, now $79.99 (
$99.99)
- KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Series tilt-head stand mixer, 4.5 quart — save $70, now $319.99 (
$389.99)
- Ninja SLUSHi MAX frozen drink maker, 4.4 litres (150 ounces) — save $100, now $299.99 (
$399.99)
Electronics
Here are some of the Black Friday deals at Costco for electronics:
- Bose QC Ultra headphones, second generation — save $100, now $499.99 (
$599.99)
- Bose Solo 2 soundbar — save $20, now $199.99 (
$219.99)
- Samsung 43-inch Class M70H Series 4K mini LED TV — save $120, now $428 (
$548)
- Skylight Calendar 15-inch smart touchscreen calendar — save $80, now $319.99 (
$399.99)
- HP OmniBook 3 14-inch laptop with Intel Core 3 — save $320, now $478.99 (
$798.99)
- TCL 55-inch Class M8L Pro Series 4K UHD mini LED TV — save $250, now $544.99 (
$794.99)
- Botslab 4-Channel 360-degree dash cam with parking monitor — save $40, now $259.99 (
$299.99)
Health and beauty products
Here are some of Costco's Black Friday deals for health and beauty products:
- Waterpik cordless enhance water flossers combo pack — save $20, now $79.99 (
$99.99)
- Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer, straight and wavy — save $200, now $599.99 (
$799.99)
- Philips Shaver Series 6000 wet and dry electric shaver — save $35, now $104.99 (
$139.99)
- Laifen Wave Pro Sonic electric toothbrush — save $30, now $99.99 (
$129.99)
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.