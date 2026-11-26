Canadians say these beautiful Ontario small towns are the best spots to live in the country
Would you move to these places? 🏡
Canada is filled with stunning places to call home, and several Ontario small towns have earned a spot among the nation's favourites. With their slower pace, friendly atmosphere, and postcard-worthy scenery, these communities offer an alternative to the hustle and bustle of cities.
We asked our Facebook readers to share which small towns across Canada they think are the best to live in, and a handful of charming Ontario destinations came up.
From quaint lakeside communities to storybook historic towns, here are six cozy Ontario small towns that readers say rank among the top places to live in Canada.
Southampton
If you're dreaming of living somewhere with beautiful beaches and relaxed coastal vibes, Southampton might be just the place.
Known for its long stretches of white sand, the community is nestled along the shores of Lake Huron and has a laid-back feel with many scenic spots to enjoy.
The Visit Southampton website describes it as a "nautical little hideaway" where you can "live like you're in the Hamptons (without breaking the bank)."
The waterfront is a major draw, with a long, silky sandy beach featuring dune grass, swings and a picturesque boardwalk.
You can also explore the village's cafes, boutiques and art galleries, or hit nearby hiking trails like Beiner's Bush. During the winter, the surrounding trails offer opportunities for snowshoeing and exploring the snowy landscape.
Zolo reports an average home price of $625,881 in the region in November 2026.
Paris
Located about an hour and a half from Toronto, Paris, Ontario, is a picturesque riverside town known for its cobblestone streets, historic architecture and peaceful atmosphere.
Known as the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada," the community is filled with beautifully preserved 19th-century stone buildings and has even earned the nickname "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada."
There's lots to explore, from browsing the quaint shops and cafes downtown to visiting The Paris Wincey Mills Co., a restored market hall featuring local vendors, handmade goods and specialty foods.
The town also sits along the Grand River, where you can spend a summer day kayaking, canoeing or tubing, or explore nearby parks and conservation areas.
The County of Brant describes the area as offering everything from "artistic charisma to outdoor adventure and country charm."
According to Zolo, the average home price in Paris was $755,497 in November 2026.
Picton
Nestled in Prince Edward County, Picton is a charming waterfront town with quaint shops, historic streets and gorgeous beaches nearby.
According to The County, the region is a "unique island-vibe community," with more than 700 kilometres of shoreline, a rich history and events throughout the year.
Downtown, you can wander through the cute local shops, stop for a coffee at The Bean Counter Café or Lily's Cafe, and catch a show at the historic Regent Theatre.
Just a short drive away, Sandbanks Provincial Park boasts three stunning sandy beaches and turquoise waters. The surrounding countryside is dotted with wineries like Sandbanks Estates Winery and Closson Chase Vineyard.
There are also lots of restaurants serving locally inspired dishes, including Flame + Smith and The Royal Hotel.
With beaches, small-town charm and a thriving food and wine scene, Picton has no shortage of appeal.
Zolo reports an average home price of $621,667 in November 2026.
Goderich
Located along the shores of Lake Huron, Goderich is a picturesque Ontario town known as "Canada's prettiest town" and is surrounded by beautiful beaches.
The community has a cozy downtown filled with local shops, cafes and pubs, and its relaxed atmosphere offers a quieter alternative to city living.
One of its biggest draws is its three beaches, where you can spend summer days swimming in the blue waters, relaxing on sandy shores and watching colourful sunsets over the lake.
There's more to explore beyond the waterfront, too. You can visit the Huron County Museum, check out the historic Huron County Gaol or walk across the Menesetung Bridge, a restored railway bridge offering scenic views of Lake Huron and the Maitland River.
According to the Town of Goderich, the community also has a range of healthcare services, schools, recreational facilities and active community groups, making it more than just a pretty place for a getaway.
The average housing cost in Goderich in November 2026 is $538,750, according to Zolo.
Almonte
Less than an hour from Ottawa, Almonte is a storybook Ontario town tucked along the Mississippi River, with charming streets, historic buildings and a cozy small-town atmosphere.
Often associated with Hallmark movies, the community has earned the nicknames "Christmas Capital of Ontario" and "Hallmark Capital of Ontario" thanks to the many holiday films shot here.
Its downtown is filled with boutiques, cafes and craft shops, making it a dreamy place to spend an afternoon browsing local businesses.
There are also lots of ways to enjoy the outdoors, including the scenic Riverwalk, where you can take in views of the water and surrounding historic buildings.
According to West Ottawa Real Estate, "Almonte offers a lifestyle that feels distinctly different from the city."
The town also hosts community events throughout the year, from an old-fashioned fair to outdoor winter concerts.
With its riverside setting and charming main street, Almonte offers lots of small-town appeal in every season.
Zolo reports that the average home in Almonte costs $555,529 in November 2026.
Port Hope
About an hour east of Toronto, Port Hope is a picturesque lakeside village with a historic downtown, sandy beaches and old-world charm.
According to Northumberland Tourism, Port Hope is home to the province's "best-preserved heritage main street," where you can wander past beautiful 19th-century buildings, independent shops and local businesses.
There are two sandy beaches to enjoy in the warmer months, East Beach and West Beach, and the historic Capitol Theatre hosts live performances throughout the year.
You can also visit nearby farms like Haute Goat for a taste of country life.
The Town of Port Hope describes the community as having "an ideal quality of life," with excellent amenities, locally owned businesses, rolling hills and farmland to explore. From summer evenings by the lake to a sparkling downtown in winter, there's something to enjoy in every season.
The average house price in Port Hope in November 2026 is $633,625, according to Zolo.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.