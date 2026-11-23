This picturesque city 1 hour from Toronto was named the best spot to live in Canada in 2026
It has a historic downtown and small-town charm.
Thinking about a move? You may want to do some house-hunting in this beautiful city located just an hour away from Toronto.
With its historic downtown, sprawling green spaces, and thriving culinary scene, this Canadian city has lots of appeal for those looking to put down roots. In fact, it just earned the top spot on a national ranking of the best places to live in Canada for the second year in a row.
Real estate platform Zolo recently published its list of Best Places to Live in Canada in 2026: Top 10 Most Livable Cities, highlighting communities across the country that offer a balance of housing affordability and quality of life.
To determine the rankings, Zolo assessed locations based on several factors, including average home prices, household income, crime rates, annual sunshine, walkability, and overall cost of living.
Guelph, Ontario, was named the very best place to live in the country this year, and with its walkable streets, lively downtown, and small-town feel, it's no surprise.
The destination
Located about an hour from Toronto, Guelph is a picturesque city surrounded by natural beauty and known for its historic charm.
The city offers a mix of old and new, with heritage architecture, cozy cafés, locally owned stores, and leafy residential streets, giving it a welcoming atmosphere.
It also has the modern conveniences and amenities you'd expect from a larger urban centre.
Its downtown is especially charming, with a pedestrian-friendly layout and lots to explore, including restaurants, local markets, unique boutiques, and eateries.
Nature is another major draw. Guelph boasts more than 1,000 hectares of parkland, along with over 70 kilometres of trails and pathways, giving residents tons of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors without having to travel far.
Another highlight is the University of Guelph, an established educational and research hub. The campus features beautiful historic buildings, cultural spaces, and the University of Guelph Arboretum, a sprawling 165-hectare property filled with gardens, wetlands, woodlands, and nature trails.
The cost
Affordability and overall value played a significant role in helping the city secure the top position on Zolo's list.
The platform reports a benchmark home price of about $720,200, slightly above the national average of $666,538 recorded in September 2026.
However, higher housing costs are balanced by a higher-than-average household income of $119,100, lower-than-average unemployment rates, and a lower-than-average crime severity index.
Other factors that helped boost the city's standing include its low unemployment rate, access to primary healthcare, and number of sunny days per year. Together, these indicators contributed to its impressive quality-of-life score.
The culture
Although Guelph has the charm of a close-knit small town, it still offers lots to see and do.
The city has a lively arts and cultural community, with museums, galleries, live entertainment, and annual events like Hillside Festival and the Guelph Jazz Festival.
You certainly won't be starved for dining options downtown, where the culinary scene ranges from brunch spots and independent bakeries to international restaurants, craft breweries, and sun-filled summer patios.
Whether you're meeting friends for dinner, stopping for a coffee, or browsing shops, there's always something to discover.
The city also has lots of ways to enjoy a slower pace of life. Its historic downtown is home to landmarks like the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate and the Guelph Civic Museum, while the surrounding neighbourhoods offer a mix of heritage homes, modern developments, and green spaces.
For outdoor enthusiasts, the Royal City is the place to be. The Speed and Eramosa rivers wind through the area, creating scenic spots for walking, cycling, and enjoying the waterfront. Riverside Park is another local favourite, with gardens, walking paths, and plenty of room to relax during the warmer months.
Guelph Lake Conservation Area is a popular spot during the warmer months, offering opportunities for swimming, boating, camping, and hiking. The nearby Rockwood Conservation Area is another outdoor gem, featuring dramatic limestone cliffs, caves, and a picturesque section of the Eramosa River. It's an easy way to enjoy a little adventure close to home.
There's also a strong sense of community, with farmers' markets, seasonal celebrations, businesses, and cultural events giving residents opportunities to get involved.
The location
Located roughly an hour from Toronto, Guelph offers many of the conveniences of a larger urban centre without the same level of congestion, crowds, and hustle and bustle.
Residents can enjoy a thriving downtown, diverse dining options, shopping, and cultural attractions while still having access to a more relaxed pace of life.
It's also just a short drive to several picturesque communities, making it an ideal base for day trips.
The charming village of Elora is known for its limestone buildings, storybook downtown, and spectacular gorge, while St. Jacobs Village boasts a famous farmers' market and Mennonite heritage. Fergus is another charming destination, with a historic downtown, stone buildings, and scenic riverside views.
If you commute or want to travel around southwestern Ontario, Guelph's location is another advantage.
It's within reach of Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, and the Greater Toronto Area, opening up additional options for work, shopping, entertainment, and weekend plans.
The city is also connected to regional transportation networks, including GO Transit and VIA Rail, giving you alternatives to driving for some trips.
With so many unique communities within easy reach, there's always somewhere new to explore on a free weekend.
Winnipeg, Manitoba, was named Canada's second-best city to live in for 2026, followed by Regina, Saskatchewan and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Other Ontario cities that made Zolo's ranking include Kingston & Area, Ottawa, Tillsonburg District, and Barrie & District.
Regina, Saskatchewan, has the lowest cost of living in Canada, while Vancouver, British Columbia, was named the best for quality of life.
Canada's safest cities with a population over 250,000 are located in the Halton, Durham, and York regions of Ontario, as well as Ottawa.
If you're considering a move, Guelph is officially the country's best place to settle down, thanks to its small-town charm, affordability, and overall quality of life.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.