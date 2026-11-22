This breathtaking Ontario waterfall is the best alternative to Niagara Falls, readers say
It's open year-round.
Niagara Falls might be one of Ontario's most famous natural wonders, but you don't have to deal with the crowds to enjoy breathtaking waterfall views this winter.
Tucked away in a scenic conservation area, this lesser-known cascade boasts dramatic cliffs, rushing water and winding forest trails that look like something off a postcard.
It's even been named one of the best alternatives to Niagara Falls by readers, and it's a beautiful spot to add to your bucket list.
Located in Owen Sound, Inglis Falls is a majestic natural wonder formed by the Sydenham River. The 18-metre cascade tumbles over the edge of the Niagara Escarpment and into a deep gorge surrounded by trees.
One of the best things about visiting is that you don't need to go on a lengthy hike to see it. The waterfall is just steps from the parking lot, and you can take in the scenery from the viewing platform overlooking the cascade.
If you're up for an adventure, the conservation area also has 7.42 kilometres of trails winding through the landscape. You can spend some time wandering through the woods, taking in views of the gorge and exploring the area's unique geological features.
You can also find remnants of the area's history, including the remains of an old grist mill that once operated near the falls.
Inglis Falls was formed by the Sydenham River, which helped power the mill during the area's early industrial days. Today, the historic millstones are still on display near the waterfall.
During the winter months, the scenery is even more enchanting, with frosty falls and snow-draped woodlands.
The trails offer a different experience in the colder months as well, and the area is suitable for winter activities like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing on designated trails.
If you're looking for even more waterfall views, Owen Sound is home to several other cascades, including Jones Falls and Indian Falls. Just be sure to check seasonal access and trail conditions before visiting.
With its towering waterfall, dramatic gorge and peaceful scenery, it's easy to see why readers picked Inglis Falls as one of Ontario's best alternatives to Niagara Falls.
Inglis Falls
Price: $10 parking fee
Address: 237897 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.