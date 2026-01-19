Ontario is home to the 'waterfall capital of the world' and it has over 100 cascades

It's a short drive from Toronto.

A waterfall in the winter. Right: A person standing by a waterfall.

A waterfall in Ontario.

Who's ready to chase some waterfalls? You don't need to wait until summer to enjoy these majestic natural wonders. This Ontario city is home to endless frosty cascades that are even more magical during the winter.

The destination is about an hour from Toronto and boasts natural beauty, rugged escarpments, peaceful conservation areas, and hidden gems, making it a beautiful spot for a day trip.

The Hamilton region is the place to be if you want to discover scenic cascades. According to its tourism website, the area is home to over 100 waterfalls and is known as the "waterfall capital of the world" and the "city of waterfalls. "

During winter, the waterfalls transform into beautiful, frosty scenes that make you feel like you've stepped into a snow globe.

You can wander along snowy trails to discover a variety of cascades, some of which may be entirely iced over depending on the weather conditions.

Tiffany Falls is a must-see in the winter. The 21-metre-high ribbon of water freezes into a sparkling icy display that's right out of Frozen.

For something a little different, you can even book an ice climbing adventure here and experience the falls up close.

Or, head to Devil's Punchbowl, an impressive waterfall that drops into a round, bowl-shaped gorge. The layers of colourful rock along the escarpment make it even more stunning and add a bit of extra magic to the whole area.

Albion Falls is another natural wonder to add to your bucket list. Known as one of the largest and most beautiful waterfalls in the region, it ripples over stair-like rocks and offers stunning winter views.

You can check out Hamilton's Waterfalls Guide to discover more cascades in the area and learn how explore these spectacular spots. Some spots can get busy, so be sure to plan ahead or visit during off-peak hours.

Put on your coziest mittens, lace up your winter boots, and enjoy a winter day in the waterfall capital of the world.

