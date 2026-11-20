14 of the best deals you can get with the Amazon Black Friday sale in Canada
Some items are discounted by more than $100.
Amazon is having a Black Friday sale in Canada now.
You can get products discounted by more than $100, with deals that are up to and over 50% off!
That includes kitchen appliances like air fryers, toaster ovens, mixers and coffee machines, tech like headphones and earbuds, home items like vacuums, and more.
The retailer's Black Friday week and Cyber Monday sales are from November 19 to November 30.
Here are some of the best Black Friday deals you can get with Amazon Canada right now.
Cuisinart 8-in-1 air fryer toaster oven
Cuisinart 8-in-1 air fryer toaster oven.
Price: $189.99 (
$296)
Details: You can get the Cuisinart 8-in-1 air fryer toaster oven for 36% off with the Black Friday sale.
This combines an air fryer, toaster oven and grill, so you don't need multiple appliances on the counter. It features eight functions, including air fry, convection cooking, broil, warm, and grill.
MANSCAPED The Beard Hedger men's beard trimmer
MANSCAPED The Beard Hedger men's beard trimmer.
Price: $90.99 (
$129.99)
Details: You can get the MANSCAPED The Beard Hedger men's beard trimmer for 30% off with the Amazon Black Friday sale.
It has a zoom wheel with 20 different lengths, so you don't need clipper attachments and can trim any beard length and stubble.
Magic Bullet blender, 17-piece set
Magic Bullet blender, 17-piece set.
Price: $24.99 (
$59.99)
Details: You can get the 17-piece set Magic Bullet blender for 58% off.
The high-speed system chops, whips, blends and mixes and this set comes with the power base, two blades, two cups, four mugs, four comfort lip rings, two sealed lids and two vented lids.
Canon PIXMA MG3620 wireless all-in-one printer
Canon PIXMA MG3620 wireless all-in-one printer.
Price: $59.99 (
$119.99)
Details: You can get the Canon PIXMA MG3620 wireless all-in-one printer for 50% off with the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The wireless capability lets you print and scan from around the house, and the Canon app lets you print and scan photos, documents and more from your smartphone.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer.
Price: $349.99 (
$519.99)
Details: You can get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer from Amazon for 33% off.
The five-quart stainless steel bowl fits nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread or seven pounds of mashed potatoes. This mixer features a tilt-head design to easily change accessories, add ingredients or remove the bowl, and 10 speed settings for stirring, mixing, beating, kneading and creaming.
Philips Sonicare 4100 rechargeable electric toothbrush
Philips Sonicare 4100 rechargeable electric toothbrush.
Price: $49.95 (
$84.99)
Details: You can get the Philips Sonicare 4100 rechargeable electric toothbrush for 41% off with the Black Friday sale.
It has a pressure sensor and two intensity settings ot protect from overbrushing and a two-minute timer to match dentist-recommended brushing time. The toothbrush also has a brush head replacement reminder and a battery light indicator.
Greenworks 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower
Greenworks 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower.
Price: $289.99 (
$499)
Details: You can get the Greenworks 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower for 42% off.
It's a single-stage snow blower powered by a 40V battery. There are dual LED headlights for increased visibility and seven-inch rear wheels for easier maneuvering. Also, it folds for storage and transportation.
Samsonite Freeform Spinner carry-on
Samsonite Freeform Spinner carry-on.
Price: $120.97 (
$219.95)
Details: You can get the Samsonite Freeform Spinner carry-on for 45% off.
It features dual spinner wheels for multidirectional movement and easy navigation, a zippered divider panel and an interior zippered pocket, and a built-in TSA-approved combination lock.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro, 5-quart 5-in-1 cooker
Ninja Air Fryer Pro, 5-quart 5-in-1 cooker.
Price: $99.99 (
$159.99)
Details: You can get the Ninja Air Fryer Pro for 38% off with Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro lets you air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with the five-quart nonstick basket and crisper plate, which fits bigger batches for family meals.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16GB, seven inch
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
Price: $179.99 (
$279.99)
Details: You can get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16GB for 36% off with Amazon's Black Friday sale.
The next-generation seven-inch Paperwhite display has a higher contrast ratio, faster page turns and a larger glare-free screen. A single charge via USB-C lasts up to 12 weeks, and the device is waterproof.
JBL Vibe Beam 2 True Wireless noise-cancelling earbuds
JBL Vibe Beam 2 True Wireless noise-cancelling earbuds.
Price: $49.98 (
$99.98)
Details: You can get the JBL Vibe Beam 2 True Wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for 50% off with the Black Friday sale.
These earbuds come with active noise-cancelling technology that listens to your surroundings and filters out distracting noise. The ambient feature lets you control how much outside noise you want to hear, and two mics on each earbud pick up and clearly transmit your voice.
Dyson V8 Cyclone cordless vacuum
Dyson V8 Cyclone cordless vacuum.
Price: $349.99 (
$549.99)
Details: You can get the Dyson V8 Cyclone cordless vacuum for 36% off.
It has three cleaning modes and up to 60 minutes of battery power. There is a Motorbar cleaner head to deep-clean all floor types and a crevice tool for edges and hard-to-reach spaces.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ espresso and coffee machine
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ espresso and coffee machine.
Price: $85 (
$169)
Details: You can get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ espresso and coffee machine for 50% off with the Black Friday deal.
It makes coffee and espresso in six cup sizes with a single-touch brew button and has Bluetooth smart technology and Wi-Fi for automatic software updates.
Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones
Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones.
Price: $139.95 (
$279.94)
Details: You can get the Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones for 50% off.
It has custom acoustic architecture and updated drivers for powerful sound, personalized spatial audio with head tracking, a flex-grip headband with adjustable ear cups, and up to 50 hours of battery life.
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