Ontario's new Costco stores are opening and you can shop at the warehouses this week
Both of these locations have gas stations.
Costco is opening new warehouses in Ontario this week.
You can shop at the stores and fill up at the gas stations if you have a membership or know someone who's a member.
Costco Canada has many locations across the province, and the Wasaga Beach and East Windsor stores are the newest in Ontario.
Here's what you need to know about these stores, including the opening dates, services for members, the gas stations, and more.
The new East Windsor Costco is at 6670 Catherine Street, which is near Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway. It's opening on Friday, November 20, 2026.
The new Wasaga Beach Costco is at 345 Lyons Court, which is near Highway 26 and Mosley Street. It's opening to members on Saturday, November 21.
You can shop at the warehouses between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.
The gas stations at these new locations are open earlier and later than the warehouses. So, you can fill up the gas tank between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday,
Both the Wasaga Beach and East Windsor stores will have meat, produce and bakery departments in the grocery section, household products throughout the warehouse, and tech like TVs, laptops and appliances in the electronics department.
You can also go to the Costco food court at these warehouses, just like other stores across Ontario.
A pharmacy, a hearing aid centre, an in-store optometrist and other services will be available to members as well.
If you want to fill up at the gas station or shop at the East Windsor or Wasaga Beach Costco, you must be a member.
It costs $65 a year plus applicable taxes for a Gold Star membership and $130 a year plus applicable taxes for an Executive membership.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.