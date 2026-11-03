A new Costco store is opening in Ontario this month and here's what you need to know
The gas station is already open to members.
Costco is opening a new store in Ontario, and members can start shopping at the warehouse this month.
The retailer has shared details about the opening date, the gas station, the services members can access, and more.
So, here's what you need to know about the newest Costco warehouse opening in southern Ontario this month.
The new East Windsor Costco is located at 6670 Catherine Street, which is near Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway.
Costco Canada recently announced that the East Windsor warehouse is opening on Friday, November 20, 2026.
The store's general manager also revealed details about the location in a video posted by Costco, including the services that members will be able to access.
There is a gas station at this location, and it's already open to members, so you can fill up the gas tank even though you can't shop in the warehouse yet.
Ontario's new East Windsor Costco will have the typical grocery store departments like fresh meat, fresh produce and bakery sections. You will be able to shop for name-brand and Kirkland Signature household items throughout the warehouse as well.
Also, the East Windsor Costco will have an in-store optometrist, a hearing aid centre, a pharmacy and more services for members.
There are 980 parking spots in the lot around the warehouse for members to park in and then go shopping, the general manager revealed.
Costco stores in Ontario are open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.
The gas station hours differ from warehouse hours. You can fill up your tank at Ontario Costco gas stations Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
If you want to shop at the new East Windsor store, you need a Costco membership. It costs $65 a year for the Gold Star membership and $130 a year for the Executive membership, plus any applicable taxes.
Costco also has another new store in Ontario coming soon, and the Wasaga Beach Costco warehouse is expected to open later this year.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.