I moved to Canada and these 7 unspoken etiquette rules caught me completely off guard
From aggressive tipping to awkward door-holding — I was very confused. 🇨🇦
Nobody warns you that moving to a new country means learning an entirely new emotional language just to buy groceries.
I thought I had my vocabulary down and my winter boots ready, but then I found myself trapped in a 20-minute, deeply detailed conversation about local weather patterns with a cashier at the grocery store while a massive line piled up behind me — and I realized there's so much I didn't know.
As a newcomer trying to navigate everyday life, I found Canada's unspoken social rules completely baffling at first. Is saying "sorry" a reflex, a legal contract or a Canadian superpower? (Spoiler alert: it's all three).
If you are planning a move to Canada soon, diving into cultural differences, or simply living here and wondering if you are doing it right — here are seven things that surprised me about Canadian etiquette (that you should know, too).
Tipping culture
A woman enjoys an autumn walk as reusable cups are carried by the lakeshore.
There is a very specific kind of panic that sets in when a payment terminal spins around, locks eyes with you and suggests a 25% tip for a black coffee you poured yourself. After four years of living here, I am still convinced those little digital screens are personally judging my life choices.
The worst part is feeling pressured to tip for literally everything. When I'm standing at the counter for 30 seconds just to pick up a to-go cup, and that electronic pad pops up? It honestly makes me want to cry. I didn't receive a service; I just handed over a credit card.
In Ukraine, nobody expects tips for a simple takeout coffee. When you do tip, it's a thank you, and you choose whatever flat amount you want. Here, it feels less like a reward for good service and more like a mandatory emotional tax.
The absolute magic of the gift receipt
Festively wrapped Christmas gifts sit beneath the glow of a holiday tree.
Back home, exchanging a gift can feel like an awkward negotiation. But here in Canada, the gift receipt is practically a religion.
When I received my first gift from a Canadian friend complete with a gift receipt tucked neatly inside, it was love at first sight. It gives you the total freedom to swap a size, change a colour or return an item without any stress or hurt feelings. Suddenly, everything about the holiday season made complete sense. Now I know why Boxing Day in the malls is absolute chaos.
And honestly? When I'm completely out of ideas for what to get someone, I've fully embraced a Canadian safety net: the good old-fashioned gift card. Zero guessing, zero stress and 100% guaranteed not to become a regifting mystery next year.
Why pedestrians don't always get the right of way
A sunny city stroll and a relaxing bench break.
In Europe, pedestrians practically own the street. If you even look like you're stepping toward a crosswalk, traffic slams on the brakes. So, imagine my shock standing out there with a friend, her stroller and our kids in a brutal snowstorm, waiting ages for cars to just let us cross at an unlit crosswalk. I stood there thinking — Are we invisible? Without a traffic light or a huge leap of faith, pedestrians don't always get the automatic right of way here.
And then there's the mystery of the missing turn signal. Back home, using your blinkers is just an automatic legal reflex. Here, it often feels like people treat them as totally optional suggestions. Watching a car casually swerve or make a sudden turn right in front of me with zero warning drives me annoyed every single time.
How office holiday celebrations work here
In Ukraine, December meant one thing for coworkers: an actual, all-night holiday party, usually kicking off on a Friday and turning into an unforgettable evening. The next morning at the office always came with a funny hangover and a round of comparing notes about who stayed until the very end.
Work Christmas parties here were quite a change for me, introducing me to another unwritten rule of Canadian etiquette: the workplace celebration lovingly known as the Christmas Lunch. Instead of partying all night, you have a midday meal with your team, enjoy a very polite glass of wine, and celebrate the season right there over a plate of food.
Don't get me wrong, I'm totally down for a cozy daytime get-together now, but part of me still misses going all-night wild.
Restaurant etiquette
A seaside lunch with ocean views, fresh flowers, and a bright cocktail.
Back home, you just walk into a restaurant, look around and sit wherever you want. But in Canada, I had to learn a few new habits. First, people actually line up outside on the sidewalk just to get a table — and while I totally get it for a packed tourist spot like Niagara Falls, doing it on a random weekend still feels pretty weird to me. Once you finally make it inside, you don't get to choose your spot; you have to wait to be seated by a host, which is quite an adjustment when I'm accustomed to heading straight for my favourite corner.
And then there's the drink situation. The second I sit down, someone appears with a glass of ice-cold water, even if it's freezing outside in the middle of winter. Servers look genuinely shocked when I ask for warm water instead, wondering why anyone would ever want to heat up their drink.
The unspoken rule of the open door
A glass entrance door opens onto a sunny sidewalk and street.
Another big unwritten rule here is that door-holding is practically a national sport. Back home, a man might hold a door open for a woman, but it's pretty casual and definitely not a constant thing. In Canada, though, it's an absolute must for everyone — regardless of who you are.
Sometimes I'm still way too far away for it to make sense, but a Canadian will happily stand there and wait. And if they happen to spot you at the very last second? They will apologize so hard you'd think they just committed a major crime. I still can't quite get used to it.
After four years, I still might engage in an overly polite "after you, no, after you" dance at doorways for way too long, but I wouldn't trade this wonderfully polite Canadian adventure for anything!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.