8 things about Vancouver that aren't nearly as good as people think
From a Torontonian who's ready to dish. 👇
Vancouver, you're beautiful. Your views are stunning. You have some of the best weather in Canada (yes, even with all that rain). You have both the mountains and the beach. There's a reason you're so confident about what it has to offer. But let's get real: for all the beauty and bragging rights, a few things about Vancouver aren't quite as great as people make them out to be.
Because while Vancouver might look good on Instagram, living here isn't always as dreamy as you make it seem. And as someone who's actually experienced life in Vancouver, I've realized that a few of the things the city is famous for might be a little overrated.
The quality of life (because it doesn't mean much when you're broke)
Vancouver consistently ranks among the best cities to live in, both in Canada and around the world. But how much can you really enjoy the perks—the nature! The culture! The hobbies! — when your paycheque is constantly being eaten up by the high cost of living? I mean, a mild climate and mountain views can only make up for so much when your salary barely covers the necessities.
The views (because they can only make up for so much)
Yes, the views are great... but they often include condos.
Vancouver doesn't have much of an interesting skyline, and many neighbourhoods seem to lack personality, with so much emphasis on growth. And here, growth often means more construction, more traffic and fewer interesting things to look at. Yes, the mountains are beautiful, but we need more than that.
The friend groups
The "Vancouver Freeze" is alive and well. I know plenty of people move here for the outdoors, so you'd think that with so many transplants, the community would be welcoming and easy to break into. But making friends can be surprisingly hard and frustrating.
Many newcomers seem to share the same experience: breaking into established Vancouver friend groups isn't easy, and sometimes it feels like making friends with other transplants is your best bet. Which almost defeats the point of moving here in the first place.
The weather
Yes, it's mild. Yes, it barely snows. And yes, it rains. A lot.
For the most part, I don't mind Vancouver's climate, but months of grey skies and seemingly endless gloom can get a little old. Sometimes, I'd just like a bit of variety. Maybe throw in a ray of sunshine here and there. A pleasant snowfall (that doesn't run the city into pure chaos). And honestly, I'd love a better reason to wear my winter coat than it being a fashion statement.
The traffic
Surprisingly, the traffic in Vancouver is worse than in Toronto. Maybe it doesn't seem that way because the mountain views distract you from the pain of congestion. But the thing is, it's bad here.
There are too many two-lane roads, not enough major routes into downtown and only a handful of bridges. I mean, I don't want to sound like my father, but the traffic is atrocious.
For such a small city, it shouldn't take as long as it does to get around.
The nightlife
Look, I'm not one to stay up past 10 p.m. most nights anyway, which is actually great for living in Vancouver because the nightlife here is pretty tame. For a major city, bars and restaurants seem to close up super early. I've also noticed that many of the higher-end bars and restaurants are concentrated in the same neighbourhoods, so finding somewhere to grab a bite or a drink isn't always easy, depending on where you live.
For a major city, it's kind of ridiculous that you'd struggle to find a nightcap after 9 p.m.
The dating scene
OK, so maybe this is dating in general. But excuse me for wanting to believe that in a city built around wellness, I might be able to find a few decent people. Between the infamous Vancouver freeze and how difficult it can be to build a social circle here, meeting people organically can feel like a challenge.
Vancouver also has a pretty outdoorsy reputation, which is great if your idea of a date is hiking up a mountain at 7 a.m. on a Saturday. But sometimes you just want to get dressed up, grab a drink, and meet someone without worrying about sweating for most of the date — and not because of nerves.
Is it too much to ask to meet a man who doesn't want a belay partner?
The "easy access" to nature
Sure, you can hit up local beaches and trails without much hassle. But a lot of people move here to explore the iconic hikes and scenic lookouts beyond the city, and those take a lot more planning.
Not only do you have to get up at some ungodly hour, but you also have to deal with traffic (forget it if there's an accident on the way to Squamish or Whistler), parking, and paying for certain park passes. For something that's supposed to be relaxing, getting out into nature can be surprisingly stressful.
Vancouver is a special city, and having lived here for several years, I appreciate and admire plenty about it, including some of the things mentioned above. But some things leave a little to be desired, and that's OK, too.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.