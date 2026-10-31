This quaint little town is Canada's Cotswolds and feels like a trip to rural England
Skip the transatlantic flight and head here instead. ✈️
Dreaming of a getaway to the English countryside? You don't need to book a flight across the pond to experience charming historic streets, beautiful stone buildings and picturesque scenery.
Instead, you can visit a quaint little town right here in Canada that looks like it belongs in rural England, with historic architecture, cute cafes and old-world charm.
Set in northwestern Nova Scotia, Amherst is a small town celebrated for its historic 19th-century architecture, deep industrial and political roots, and close proximity to natural coastal wonders.
Just 3 kilometres from the New Brunswick border, the town serves as a gateway to Nova Scotia and a convenient home base for exploring two of the province’s most distinctive coastal regions: the Bay of Fundy and the Northumberland Shore.
Amherst offers a quaint, walkable downtown, which is home to Canada's finest collection of sandstone buildings, as well as many beautifully preserved Victorian homes.
It's no wonder, then, that the town has been referred to as "Canada's Cotswolds," as its architecture and historic charm offer a similar vibe to the English villages of the region.
Settled in the 18th century by New Englanders, Amherst offers a glimpse into early British North American life, with its small-town, countryside charm offering a taste of the idyllic feel of rural England.
One of the best ways to experience the town's charm is by taking a leisurely stroll along Victoria Street, where you'll find impressive sandstone architecture that looks like something out of another century.
The street is lined with historic buildings featuring intricate stonework and elegant facades, giving the downtown area an old-world feel.
Many of these buildings date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when Amherst was a thriving industrial centre.
Some notable landmarks include the historic Old Post Office and Customs Building, the former Bank of Montreal building, and the First Baptist Church, all constructed using sandstone from a local quarry.
Beyond its beautiful architecture, Amherst has plenty of charming spots to explore.
You can spend an afternoon browsing the town's local shops, where you can shop for everything from candy to crystals and clothing.
Be sure to check out Dayle's Grand Market, a unique, landmark emporium dating back to 1906 that offers an eclectic variety of businesses.
If you work up an appetite, Amherst has plenty of options for dining, with everything from casual dining and pubs and taverns to international cuisine on offer.
If you're looking to experience more of a peaceful countryside vibe, the surrounding Cumberland Region offers many beautiful hiking trails and natural areas where you can slow things down.
In Amherst, take the Tantramar Marsh Trail, a 1.2-kilometre out-and-back route, to see a vast landscape of open fields and wetlands that makes for a beautiful countryside backdrop.
Amherst also makes a great base for exploring some of Nova Scotia's most breathtaking natural wonders and attractions.
For instance, Amherst is just 30-40 minutes from the Bay of Fundy, home to the highest tides on Earth.
The dramatic tides can be experienced in towns like Parrsboro, located 40 minutes from Amherst, or Advocate Harbour, just over an hour away.
In the opposite direction, the Northumberland Shore offers sandy beaches, warm waters and picturesque coastal communities like Pugwash, which is just 35 minutes away by car.
With its beautiful Victoria homes, historic streets and proximity to nature and coastal adventure, Amherst offers the feel of a rural English countryside town — with the bonus of Maritime charm.
If a trip to England's dreamy Cotswolds is on your bucket list, this stunning Nova Scotia town might just be the next best thing.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.