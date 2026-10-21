Canada has a mini New England with storybook streets and magical fall colours
It's like something out of fall fairy tale. 🍂
If you've been dreaming of a fall getaway filled with charming seaside streets, historic buildings and tons of gorgeous scenery, you don't have to cross the border to find it.
Tucked away on Canada's East Coast, you can visit a picturesque little town with colourful houses, cozy restaurants and tons of charm that feels like something straight out of a New England postcard.
Set on the coast of New Brunswick, St. Andrews by-the-Sea is a charming seaside town and resort community nestled along the scenic Passamaquoddy Bay.
With its Acadian culture and its Georgian and Federal-style homes, the town may remind you of a small town in New England. It's also set right next to the state of Maine, and shares much of the same maritime charm.
It's even been called a "destination dupe" for New England by Fairstone, thanks to its "cobblestone streets, seaside charm and an old-world feel."
St. Andrews by-the-Sea was founded by United Empire Loyalists fleeing the American Revolution, and many of the town’s buildings still reflect that history today, with a collection of authenticated heritage buildings in town dating back to the 18th century.
While summer brings plenty of visitors to this seaside destination, autumn offers a different kind of magic, with cooler temperatures, seasonal colours and a quieter pace that makes visiting even more special.
St. Andrews is home to some of the region’s chicest shops, art galleries and cafes, many located along Water Street and the Wharf – the heart and central hub of the town. Grab a coffee, stroll through town, and pop into local businesses and boutiques.
During autumn, the surrounding trees add another layer of beauty, with golden leaves creating a picturesque backdrop for a leisurely stroll.
Being so close to the sea also provides tons of opportunities for things to do. As the gateway to the Bay of Fundy, Saint Andrews is home to some incredibly scenic views, the highest tides and many stunning beaches.
For fall colours, take the Van Horne Trail in town. The 7.7-kilometre loop trail follows an old railway line, passing through quiet woods and leading to a beautiful salt marsh, and makes for a great way to see the autumn foliage.
Another popular spot to visit is the Pendlebury Lighthouse. Constructed in 1833, the Pendlebury Lighthouse is the oldest remaining mainland lighthouse in the province and makes for a great photo op.
There are also a number of cute places to visit in the surrounding area. An hour from St. Andrews, you can visit some of New Brunswick's charming covered bridges, made all the more lovely when they're surrounded by fall foliage.
Visit the covered bridge over the Maguadavic River near Flume Ridge on Route 3 to find a beautiful fall scene. Covered bridges are known as "kissing bridges," so it's a great spot to visit with a loved one.
For an iconic place to stay, look no further than the Algonquin Resort, a seaside resort rich in history.
Operating since 1889 and set above the shores of the Bay of Fundy, the resort offers incredible dining, an on-site spa, and an award-winning golf course overlooking the coast.
The resort is even said to be haunted. Resident ghosts include the spirit of a young boy and a bellhop who still helps guests find their way around. You can hear more about the history of the resort and its hauntings on one of its ghost tours.
St. Andrews by-the-Sea is in southwestern New Brunswick, close to the Maine border, and makes for a lovely destination for a weekend escape.
You can spend your days browsing local shops, enjoying fresh seafood, exploring historic sites and taking in the coastal scenery.
With its historic streets, seaside views and autumn colours, St. Andrews by-the-Sea delivers all the charm of a New England getaway, without having to leave Canada.