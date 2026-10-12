This lakeside village near Ottawa is bathed in fall colours and feels like a trip to Vermont
It's perfect for a quick fall day trip. 🍂
If you want to experience a bit of New England charm this fall (without needing to cross the border), there's a picturesque village in Ontario that needs to be on your radar.
Just a short road trip from Ottawa, this spot delivers small-town charm, beautiful fall colours and autumn scenery that's like something right out of a postcard.
About 1 hour and 30 minutes from Ottawa and lying on the banks of the Upper Rideau Lake, Westport is a charming village with quaint, tree-lined streets and stunning nature experiences that transforms into a sea of red, orange and gold in the fall.
With its colourful autumn scenery, cute downtown, striking heritage buildings and historic churches (of which there are six in total), the village is reminiscent of somewhere in New England, such as Vermont in the fall.
Westport is small enough to explore on foot, making it an easy destination for a relaxed fall day trip.
Start by wandering along the village's main streets, where historic buildings, local shops and charming storefronts make the area feel like something out of a storybook.
The tiny village is brimming with cozy eateries, local shops, and waterside views that are especially charming in the fall.
Westport is known for its scenic downtown core. You can sip a latte at a local cafe, browse through boutiques for handmade goods, or just wander the streets and soak in the small-town vibes.
For bites, the village and area offer everything you could want, from classic comfort food and artisanal dishes to gourmet fare paired with small-batch vintage wine.
The village also offers many opportunities for getting out into nature. Head to the Foley Mountain Conservation Area to find a fall hike that leads to what might be one of the dreamiest lookouts in Eastern Ontario.
High atop a granite ridge overlooking Upper Rideau Lake and the Village of Westport, the conservation area is a scenic spot offering lake views, a breathtaking lookout, and hiking trails through rugged wilderness.
The conservation area boasts 10 kilometres of hiking trails, ranging from an accessible walk to rugged loops through the forest.
The Mobility Trail is a 0.3-kilometre trip that starts at the Interpretive Centre and includes a story trail. The route is wheelchair friendly, with a wide crushed-stone path and low grades.
Other trails in the conservation area include the Meditation Trail, which leads to the shores of the Upper Rideau Lake, the White Pine Trail, the Orange Maple Trail, and the Red Oak Trail.
The crown jewel here is the Spy Rock lookout, a dramatic cliffside viewpoint that peers over the town of Westport.
The lookout can be reached on the Blue Circle Trail, a rocky, 3.2-kilometre loop trail. In autumn, the village is painted in shades of red and gold, making for an even more stunning view.
Add in the shimmering blue of the Upper Rideau Lake, and you've got a breathtaking scene that looks like it was made for a postcard.
Westport also acts as a gateway to about 800 kilometres of hiking along the Rideau Trail, the Cataraqui Trail, and the A2A Trail, so there's no shortage of ways to get outdoors and see the fall colours.
With its lakefront setting, historic village streets, colourful fall scenery and laid-back atmosphere, Westport has all the ingredients for a cozy autumn escape.
Its proximity to Ottawa makes it a great spot for a fall day trip. You can also use Westport as a base from which to explore the Riverlands by visiting the many historic villages and towns a short drive away.
While it may not have Vermont's famous covered bridges or mountains, the charming village offers a similar small-town feeling — without the international road trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.