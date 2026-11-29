Montreal is Canada's most romanticized city — But I visited and here's what people get wrong
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Montreal might be the most romanticized city in Canada — and high key for good reason. According to Instagram, it's basically Paris without the transatlantic flight. Everyone is impossibly fashionable, spends their afternoons drinking espresso in charming little cafés, speaks French and somehow has enough money to go out for dinner every night.
And to be fair, Montreal really does have a lot going for it. The architecture is beautiful, the food scene is incredible, and there's something undeniably appealing about a Canadian city that doesn't seem particularly interested in behaving like the rest of Canada.
But having spent time in Montreal, I think social media has gotten a few things wrong about what actually makes the city so great.
There are endless TikTok itineraries telling you where you HAVE to eat, drink and take photos, as though visiting Montreal is some kind of scavenger hunt. Personally, some of my favourite days in the city have involved doing absolutely none of those things.
I don't think Montreal is overrated, but I do think it's over-itineraried. So, here's my take on what social media leaves out.
Look — not all of Montreal looks like Paris
If you've only seen Montreal on Instagram, you'd be forgiven for thinking the entire city consists of cobblestone streets, historic buildings and charming little cafés.
But Old Montreal is just one part of a much bigger city, and the rest of it doesn't exactly resemble the streets of Paris.
Montreal looks incredibly walkable, and to be fair, it kind of is? But the city is also surprisingly spread out, and between walking to the bus, waiting for it and actually getting where you're going, what looked like a quick trip on Google Maps can easily turn into a 45-minute journey.
And then there's the seemingly endless construction, torn-up sidewalks and random detours that make getting around feel like an obstacle course.
You might think you're going to look cute riding a BIXI bike around the city (you don't, you're actually sweating profusely), but good luck doing that when it's either 1,000 C or -10 C. Montreal is beautiful, but nobody's posting their 45-minute bus commute or the construction cones in their Instagram photo dump.
So yeah, Montreal isn't Paris, and it doesn't need to be. Because guess what? Bagels > baguettes.
The nightlife is honestly the least interesting thing about MTL
Montreal has a reputation for being one of Canada's best party cities, and I'm not here to argue otherwise. If you want to stay out until 3 a.m., there are certainly plenty of opportunities to do so.
But for me, Montreal is actually one of the best cities in Canada to visit alone.
There's something incredibly satisfying about spending an entire afternoon walking around without having to coordinate plans with anyone, stopping for coffee whenever you feel like it, and discovering places you probably wouldn't have found otherwise (that's how I found Librairie Drawn & Quarterly)!
It's a city where you can spend hours doing absolutely nothing particularly exciting and somehow have an amazing day. And I'd rather spend an afternoon wandering around Mile End than spend another night waiting in line to get into a club — but that's prob just because I turned 30 this year.
You don't need to eat at every restaurant TikTok tells you to
If there's one rule I've developed when visiting Montreal/literally anywhere, it's to avoid planning my entire trip around restaurants I've seen on TikTok.
According to social media, there are about 400 places you absolutely HAVE to eat in Montreal, and if you don't get a reservation at one, you might as well have stayed home. They are all approximately $10,000 for a dirty martini and steak frites.
I'm not saying those places aren't good. Joe Beef is to die for, and alarmingly photogenic — but believe it or not, so is the random falafel stand on the street corner.
Some of my favourite meals in Montreal have come from places I couldn't tell you the names of, because like I said — I wasn't following an itinerary. I was just hungry, walking around, and something looked good. When a city has food this good, I don't particularly understand why you'd want to spend your entire trip eating at the exact same places as everyone else.
In fact, I think the best way to experience Montreal is to have absolutely no idea where you're going.
No one can see your OOTD under your Canada Goose
I'll give Montreal this: people really do know how to dress. And yes, I think SSENSE has something to do with it.
There's a certain effortless style to the city that makes you feel like everyone has a much more interesting wardrobe than you do. Even the people grabbing a coffee somehow look like they're on their way to an editorial shoot. But what Instagram doesn't show you is that Montreal has approximately three weeks a year when the weather actually allows you to wear a cute outfit.
In the summer, it's so hot and humid that getting dressed becomes a question of how little clothing you can legally get away with wearing in public.
And in the winter? You could be wearing the most incredible outfit of your life, but nobody's going to see it because you're buried underneath a Canada Goose parka, a scarf, gloves and approximately six layers of thermal long johns. People legit put spikes on their shoes when they're on the way to the club.
I love that Montreal takes fashion seriously. I just think it's funny that after the iPhones go back in the pockets, the parkas come on.
No one thinks your Grade 9 French is cute
One of the most romanticized things about Montreal is the French language. There's something undeniably charming about walking into a café and hearing everyone speaking French, especially when you're used to living in an English-speaking city.
But I think Instagram has given people the impression that ordering "un croissant" in your best French accent is going to be met with some kind of delighted appreciation for your cultural sensitivity.
It's not.
And if the person behind the counter responds with a question in French, suddenly you're standing there wondering why you didn't pay more attention in Grade 9. Of course, making an effort to speak French is a good thing. Just don't think your Google-translated IG caption is fooling anyone.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.