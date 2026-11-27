5 honest reasons why I'd never move to Toronto (as an Ontarian)
We're better off in a long-distance relationship 🫣
As a born-and-raised Ontarian, I've spent plenty of time in Toronto over the years.
I love a good food crawl, concert or excuse to visit family in the 6ix, but ask me if I'd actually want to live there, and my answer is a very firm NO.
Don't get me wrong, Toronto is our biggest city, our version of NYC, and a great place to visit (visit being the key word here) — but enjoying a weekend in the city and dealing with its everyday realities are two completely different things.
Between the ridiculous cost of living, bumper-to-bumper traffic and the constant go-go-go energy, here are five reasons why I won't be calling Toronto home anytime soon.
1. The cost of living is already high enough everywhere else
We're all talking about the cost of living these days, and Toronto is basically seen as the crème de la crème when it comes to expensive Canadian cities.
I moved abroad about a year ago, and one of the biggest parts of that decision was wanting a break from Ottawa's cost of living.
So, there's absolutely no way I'd willingly sign myself up for Toronto prices!
The capital was already pretty pricey when it came to rent, groceries, restaurants and fun things to do — and having visited Toronto more times than I can count, I know everyday expenses can be even higher there.
I've also heard plenty of stories from friends and family in the city about how expensive it can be just to go out and enjoy yourself. Even grabbing dinner and a couple of drinks can add up pretty quickly.
Don't get me wrong, I'm happy to spend a few days in Toronto for a special occasion, a concert or a weekend of eating my way around the city.
But paying those prices every single day? Couldn't be me.
2. The traffic would drive me up the wall
I've been on my fair share of road trips into Toronto, and every time things are going smoothly on the drive... you eventually hit a seemingly endless stretch of bumper-to-bumper traffic on the 401.
At that point, there are only so many songs I can listen to before I loose it.
Then, once you finally make your way into the city, you're greeted by even more cars packed onto the streets and waiting at intersections.
I know traffic is part of living in any major city, but I can't say I'd be especially excited about dealing with that on a regular basis.
To be fair, traffic might not be as bad in other parts of the GTA compared to Toronto itself — but if I moved to Toronto, I'd want to be right downtown close to all the action.
And even though I'm a big walker, I know there would still be times when I'd want to drive somewhere.
3. The hustle and bustle would get old pretty quickly
I think one of the reasons Toronto feels so fun when I'm visiting from Ottawa is that it has a lot more of that big-city energy.
There are tons of cool shops, good food spots, and, of course, lots of great concerts and pop-ups to check out.
But with all that comes a lot more people, crowds, and general hustle and bustle.
Especially since living in Japan and growing up in Ottawa, I've really come to enjoy a quieter, more laid-back vibe.
I love having things to do and places to stop by, but I don't necessarily want to feel like I'm in the middle of a million things happening every single day either. And whenever I've visited Toronto, it's immediately obvious that it's a much busier environment than what I'm used to.
I'm sure plenty of people thrive in that kind of atmosphere, but I'd eventually find myself craving more breathing room for sure.
4. I think Toronto is better as a place to visit
Building on my last point, I think Toronto is actually better as a place to visit than somewhere to live — hence why I wouldn't want to stick around long-term. Ontario has lots of great cities where you can get that slower pace, while still having access to Toronto on a weekend trip.
Since I don't want to be surrounded by the hustle and bustle every day, I love being able to plan a weekend getaway, check out some new restaurants, do a little shopping, and visit my family and friends while I'm there.
But then I get to go back home...
It's the best of both worlds: I can enjoy all the fun parts of Toronto, but I don't have to commit to the everyday costs and lifestyle that come with living there.
I guess this is a case of everything being better in moderation!
5. I'm more interested in moving somewhere else in Canada
Even though I'm from Ottawa, I don't necessarily see myself moving back there permanently either.
In fact, I'm actually thinking about leaving Ontario altogether eventually, which means Toronto is off the list, too.
I had a great childhood growing up in Ontario, and there's so much I appreciate about the province. But as I've gotten older and spent more time travelling, I'm really drawn to other parts of Canada.
I'm super interested in living near the Rockies for the hiking trails and gorgeous mountain views, or I'd be down for the Maritimes for more of the coastal, beachy lifestyle (you can't keep me away from good fish and chips or lobster!).
These days, I'm definitely looking for more of a connection to nature, a little more space and a slower pace of life — things I don't think I'd find as easily living right in the middle of Toronto.
So, to my local Torontonians, hopefully I haven't offended you too much!
Toronto is undoubtedly a cool city with plenty going for it — but it's just not somewhere I personally see myself living.
Don't fret, though. I'm sure you'll still catch me double-fisting Badiali's and Juicy Dumpling as soon as I'm back in town.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.