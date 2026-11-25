I'm a bargain shopper — These are the 7 best Black Friday deals in Canada I wouldn't pass up
I know a good deal when I see one, and these are 10/10. 💸
The best thing about Black Friday is finally getting your hands on something you've been eyeing for months without paying full price.
With Christmas right around the corner, Black Friday 2026 is also the perfect opportunity to get some holiday shopping done while treating yourself to a few things from your own wish list.
But as someone who loves a good bargain, I'm not easily swayed by a flashy sale sign or a big red discount sticker. I want to know I'm actually getting a good deal.
So I've been scouring Black Friday in Canada deals online to see which discounts are genuinely worth the hype. From products I already own and love to splurge-worthy items I'd struggle to justify at full price, here are the Black Friday deals in Canada that I think are worth your money this year.
Nespresso Vertuo POP+ coffee machine bundle
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ and frother.
I am a big coffee drinker, and these days, I almost always make it at home. So, I've been eyeing a good coffee machine to sit on my kitchen counter and bless me with at least two (if not more) cups of coffee a day.
I've had my eye on a Nespresso machine for a while now, largely because I've owned the brand's milk frother for a few years, and it's hands down one of my favourite kitchen appliances.
At 50% off for Black Friday, the Nespresso Vertuo POP+ bundle is a deal I've had a hard time passing up. The compact machine brews both coffee and espresso and comes with the Aeroccino milk frother.
Considering the frother alone typically costs $79.99, you're essentially getting the coffee machine for an extra $40. Now that's a Black Friday deal I can get behind.
Regular price: $239.99
Black Friday price: $119.99
Where to buy it: Canadian Tire (Note that Canadian Tire's early Black Friday sale ends on November 26).
Dyson V11 cordless vacuum
Dyson V11 cordless vacuum in blue.
I've had a Dyson vacuum for a few years now and can't recommend it enough. Having a cordless vacuum is a game-changer for quick cleanups around the house, and I love how easy it is to empty the bin after picking up all the dust, hair and crumbs off my floors.
The Dyson V11 comes with multiple attachments and offers up to 60 minutes of run time, so you could potentially clean your entire home on a single charge.
There's no denying that a Dyson is an investment, no matter when you buy it, but considering how often I reach for mine, I think it's worth the splurge.
If you've been thinking about getting one but have been put off by the hefty price tag, I'd jump on this Black Friday deal. At $300 off, it's one of the most impressive savings I've come across.
Regular price: $799.99
Black Friday price: $499.99
Where to buy it: Dyson Canada or Canadian Tire (for $505.74 before the sale ends).
Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise leggings
The Wunder Train High-Rise Tight leggings at lululemon.
I'm a big fan of Lululemon attire. I mean, I live on the West Coast, so it's practically part of my daily uniform. Given how pricey some of the brand's pieces can be, I like to stock up on my wardrobe staples whenever they're on sale.
The Wunder Train High-Rise Tight leggings are currently almost $50 off, and by Lululemon standards, that's a pretty sweet deal. They're designed for quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric, making them a great option for workouts.
If you're thinking about grabbing a pair, though, I wouldn't wait too long. In my experience, sizes tend to go fast during Lululemon sales.
The Canadian-founded brand also has some great deals on outerwear, including the Pack It Down Jacket, which is currently over $100 off.
Regular price: $108
Black Friday price: $59
Where to buy: Lululemon
Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask with charging stand
Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask with charging stand.
LED face masks have surged in popularity, and if you regularly scroll through TikTok, chances are you've seen your fair share of "get ready with me" videos featuring this beauty tool.
I won't lie, those videos are what first caught my attention, and now I'm curious enough to consider getting one myself. The main thing holding me back has been the price, so a Black Friday sale is probably the only time I could justify splurging on something like this.
What intrigues me about the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask is that it's designed to target fine lines and acne, and it even features an under-eye cooling treatment.
I'm in my 30s and don't get nearly enough sleep thanks to an active toddler, so these selling points really speak to me.
It's still a splurge at about $430, but with $170 in savings, I'm certainly more tempted to give it a try.
Regular price: $599.99
Black Friday price: $429.99
Where to buy it: SharkNinja Canada
Poppy & Peonies Daily Tote bag
Poppy & Peonies Daily Tote in Espresso.
Whether it's for work, school or travel, a spacious tote bag that actually keeps you organized is an essential item, in my opinion.
The Daily Tote from Canadian-founded Poppy & Peonies has so many pockets that pretty much everything you carry can have its own designated spot. It features two water bottle pockets (one designed to fit a Stanley), a removable 16.5-inch padded laptop sleeve and even a trolley sleeve so you can slip it over your suitcase handle when travelling.
You can wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody bag, depending on your preference.
Seriously, this bag has it all, and at 45% off, I think it's a steal. It comes in three colours, but I personally love the Espresso. Just note that it's final sale.
Regular price: $125
Black Friday price: $69
Where to buy: Poppy & Peonies
Shark FlexStyle Multi-Styler
Shark FlexStyle Multi-Styler Air Styling and Drying System.
If you're on the hunt for a more affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap, this Shark FlexStyle Multi-Styler could be it.
I've always had separate hair tools for styling my hair: a hair dryer, a curling wand, you name it. I love the idea of having one tool with interchangeable attachments that can do it all. Plus, not having to pack multiple hair tools when travelling would free up some much-needed space in my suitcase.
The Shark FlexStyle Multi-Styler Air Styling and Drying System comes with auto-wrap curlers and an oval brush, allowing you to dry, curl and add volume to your hair with the same tool. According to the product description, it's designed for all hair types.
At about $110 off for Black Friday, I think this is a great deal for anyone who's been eyeing an all-in-one hair styling tool but can't justify the high price tag of a Dyson Airwrap.
Regular price: $329.99
Black Friday price: $220.54
Where to buy it: Best Buy Canada
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Headphones in Sandstone.
You can't go wrong with a good pair of headphones. Whether you use them for work, travel, working out or simply tuning out everything else around you, I think investing in a quality pair is worth it.
I've owned a pair of Bose headphones for years, and I love how comfortable they are and how well they've held up over time. Bose headphones aren't cheap, though, with some models costing well over $400.
That's why I think these Bose QuietComfort Headphones are one of the best tech deals you can snag this Black Friday. They feature noise-cancelling technology and offer up to 24 hours of battery life.
At $230 off, you're getting a pair of premium headphones for nearly half the price.
Regular price: $479
Black Friday price: $249
Where to buy it: Bose
Bonus deal: Mejuri Easy Huggie Hoops earrings
Mejuri Easy Huggie Hoops.
This is my bonus deal: it didn't quite make my "best of the best" list, but it deserves a shout-out at 25% off.
I like to keep things simple when it comes to my everyday jewellery, and these Easy Huggie Hoops from Canadian-founded brand Mejuri are really speaking to me.
The 10-karat solid yellow gold earrings have a classic, timeless design and are the perfect size for everyday wear. According to Mejuri, its 10-karat gold contains 41.7% pure gold, making it a more affordable option than higher-karat gold while still offering durability.
Solid gold isn't cheap, but I tend to steer clear of costume jewellery because it irritates my ears. I'm also more willing to splurge on a versatile piece that I know I'll wear regularly rather than something I'll only pull out for special occasions.
At 25% off, you're saving nearly $75 on what could easily become an everyday staple in your collection. This also makes a great gift if you're looking to seriously treat a loved one!
Regular price: $298
Black Friday price: $223.50
Where to buy it: Mejuri
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.