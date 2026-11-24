Canada's most trusted brands for 2027 were revealed and these are the top grocery stores
Loblaws didn't rank as number one in any of the grocery categories.
A new ranking of the most trusted brands includes grocery stores in Canada.
There are categories for the top retailers, both nationally and regionally, based on products, departments and more.
On November 24, the 2027 edition of the Most Trusted Awards was announced by BrandSpark International.
It's based on the 2027 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, which used the opinions of more than 48,000 qualified Canadian shoppers who provided over 180,000 brand evaluations across 324 categories.
Only shoppers who buy or use a category could rank it, and every answer was unaided, meaning respondents named the one brand that they trust most instead of choosing from a list.
This ranking has 13 sections (baby and kids, dairy, food and beverage, grocery, health, beauty and OTC, home goods, hospitals and charities, household, cleaning and pet care, loyalty programs, retail and restaurants, services, telecommunications, and travel), and each section is broken down into specific categories.
In the grocery section of the 2027 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, there are eight categories related to Canada's best grocery stores.
These are the top "conventional grocery stores" for 2027:
- Metro — national
- Sobeys — Atlantic provinces
- Metro — Ontario
- IGA — Quebec
- Real Canadian Superstore — western provinces
Costco and Walmart are tied nationally for the best "large format grocery store" in Canada in the 2027 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.
There are also rankings of the top retailers for in-store services, departments, and products.
In the "grocery store bakery" category, these are the top stores:
- Metro — national
- Sobeys — Atlantic provinces
- Metro — Ontario
- IGA — Quebec
- Safeway — western provinces
The best "grocery store deli" are at these retailers, according to the 2027 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards:
- IGA and Metro (tie) — national
- Sobeys — Atlantic provinces
- Metro — Ontario
- IGA — Quebec
- Real Canadian Superstore, Safeway and Save-On Foods (tie) — western provinces
For the "fresh prepared foods" category, these are the best grocery stores:
- IGA and Metro (tie) — national
- Sobeys — Atlantic provinces
- Metro — Ontario
- IGA — Quebec
- Real Canadian Superstore — western provinces
T&T Supermarket is the top-ranking store nationally for international foods, and Walmart is the best store nationally for new products in the 2027 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
These are the top grocery stores in the "customer service" category:
- Walmart — national
- Sobeys and Walmart (tie) — Atlantic provinces
- Walmart — Ontario
- IGA — Quebec
- Walmart — western provinces
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.