I ranked Ontario's biggest grocery stores as a newcomer — and my winner might shock you
Navigating grocery shopping in Canada is a bit overwhelming!
When I moved from Ukraine to Canada, stepping into a grocery store felt like decoding a foreign culture. If you live here, you know the reality: grocery shopping is a constant balancing act. Some places boast dazzling produce and stunning bakeries, but empty your wallet. Others offer rock-bottom prices, but you have to survive chaotic aisles, endless pallet displays, and a checkout line that tests your last nerve.
To help you figure out where your hard-earned cash actually goes, and which aisles are worth the trip for both quality and atmosphere, I put Canada's biggest grocery chains to the test. Based on my personal journey and experience, I've ranked Canada's best grocery stores on what truly matters: affordability, food quality, visual appeal, and the overall shopping vibe.
Starting with the best and working my way down, my definitive ranking might just shock you, and my number-one pick is going to change how you look at Canadian supermarkets forever.
#1 — Food Basics
Even though I don't buy everything strictly in one place, Food Basics is my number-one go-to when I head out with a grocery list. Owned by Metro Inc., it keeps baseline prices low on everyday essentials like milk, eggs, bread, meat, and fresh produce without any fuss.
What I really love about shopping here is the experience itself: unlike massive, overwhelming retail chains, the space is relatively small, straightforward, and completely free of distractions. If I'm in a rush, I know I can do a quick, efficient grocery haul and get right back to my day. Somehow, almost always, everything I actually need happens to be on sale here.
I love browsing their surprisingly big selection of European products, where I always stock up on Portuguese canned sardines. I also like their gourmet selection. That's where I find my favourite Liberté 10% Plain Greek Yogurt for $6.99, along with fun frozen goodies like spinach pie, lasagna and Irresistible Vanilla ice cream.
Rating: 5/5
#2 — Costco
Costco completely changed the game and made shopping in Canada actually fun.
Costco Canada is an absolute icon, even if it feels completely overwhelming at first. Costco isn't just about groceries, and I never go there just for food. Beyond stocking up on kitchen essentials, I love hunting for things like electric toothbrushes or a Dyson vacuum.
What really stands out are the deals and the quality. Their Kirkland Signature brand is fantastic, offering top-tier products often at lower prices than competing brands. I'm also always on the hunt for baking supplies there, like their massive bottle of vanilla extract (not artificial) for $17.99, which easily lasts me close to nine months. Plus, one of the best perks is that Costco offers a price adjustment if an item's price drops within 30 days of your original purchase.
While buying in bulk definitely stretches my budget in the long run, my checkout total is almost always higher than I planned, and walking in for eggs somehow always results in a $300 bill. And finding a parking spot on a weekend feels like an extreme sport.
Rating: 4.5/5
#3 — T&T Supermarket
T&T Supermarket is Canada's largest Asian grocery chain. Interestingly, I discovered this store by accident while trying to find the safe dishwashing liquid soap I used to have in Ukraine, and T&T always carries it.
Unlike most places, I never go there with a list—it's a completely unconventional escape, and going inside feels like an instant trip to the other side of the world. The store is huge and not cheap, so it is not my regular grocery run, but it's a wonderful treat. I love wandering the aisles: my favourite kimchi is always there, a Japanese chiffon cake feels like a mini-trip to Japan, and the hot food counter is incredible, especially the roasted duck.
The store's scent reminds me of luxury hotel lobbies, taking me back to my days as a flight attendant comparing hotel signatures.
Rating: 4 out of 5
#4 — Walmart
Walmart Canada is the store where I know exactly what to expect. The prices are super affordable for groceries, and I always stock up on my favourite De Cecco pasta whenever it goes on sale.
Groceries aren't really the main reason I go, though. As a newcomer to Canada, I was initially pretty skeptical about buying clothes at a grocery store, but now their clothing department is a total hidden gem and my go-to spot. They also have a massive toy section where Lego is very often on sale. Plus, their self-checkout lanes are the most convenient for me.
It's super practical for a fast, straightforward haul, but not a place I'd ever hang out just to browse.
Still, I prefer the other options above for a better shopping experience and reliably good produce (even with the affordable groceries).
Rating: 3.75 out of 5
#5 — FreshCo
When I'm homesick I go to FreshCo to grab Ukrainian treats.
FreshCo is my ultimate sanctuary when homesickness hits and I crave a taste of home. As a discount grocer, it prices itself to undercut full-service supermarkets like Sobeys, Metro, and Loblaws, sitting alongside budget-friendly spots like No Frills and Food Basics.
I have to admit the produce section can be a bit of a gamble, though, and I always check expiry dates closely on sale items. Still, once you look past those minor quirks, the trip is entirely worth it, especially because they carry an impressive stash of Ukrainian treats, including the legendary Kyiv Cake — a nutty, meringue-filled masterpiece made by Roshen, the former president's chocolate factory.
Plus, I always swing by FreshCo right before New Year's, because it's our tradition to eat red caviar on toasted sourdough, and they consistently roll out the best holiday deals on it.
Rating: 3.5 out of 5
Honestly, I love discovering new stores in Canada. Thanks to the amazing diversity of immigrants here, the grocery scene is a global adventure, with so many incredible options to choose from!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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