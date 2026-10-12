I moved to Canada from Ukraine 4 years ago — These 7 things still completely surprise me
I've made Canada my home, but there are some Canadian habits I may never understand! 🫣
When I moved to Canada from Ukraine four years ago, I knew there would be some big cultural differences to get used to. But what I didn't expect was how many little things about everyday life in Canada would still surprise me years later.
From Canada's obsession with camping and Tim Hortons coffee to the way Canadians use credit cards, pay sales tax and even treat Canada geese, there are plenty of things that still feel completely foreign to me.
Don't get me wrong — there's so much I love about living in Canada. The stunning landscapes, welcoming people and sense of community have made this country feel like home. But after growing up in Ukraine, I've realized that some Canadian habits take a lot longer to get used to than others.
Here are seven things about living in Canada that I still can't quite wrap my head around, even after four years.
Canada's camping obsession
Nothing says "Canadian summer" quite like grilling outdoors.
It didn't take me long to realize just how much Canadians love camping. But here, camping often means towing a massive trailer into the forest — basically bringing your entire house along for the ride. Back home in Ukraine, camping was much simpler: a basic tent, no plumbing and definitely no hot showers. It was about roughing it outdoors, not enjoying a luxury getaway.
Maybe I'm just not Canadian enough yet, but if I'm not getting on an airplane, it doesn't quite feel like a real vacation to me.
I can understand why people living in city apartments might crave a weekend escape into nature. What really makes me laugh, though, is seeing people with big backyards and swimming pools pack up their gear just to sit outside at a campsite instead. They've already got the outdoor space at home, but apparently there's something special about driving a couple of hours to have a barbecue somewhere new.
Underwhelming gas stations
Gas station pit stops can actually be the best part of the road trip!
Back home in Ukraine, stopping at gas stations was one of my favourite parts of a long road trip. My family would even plan our routes around them because they were more like cozy rest stops, with hot food, great coffee and plenty of fresh, healthy snacks.
Given how massive Canada is, and how common long road trips are here, I expected Canadian gas stations to be even better. And while highway ONroute stops are certainly convenient, I've found that most everyday gas stations are surprisingly basic by comparison.
Finding something fresh and light to eat on the road can still be a challenge, but at least it's taught me to come prepared with my own snacks.
Supersized Tim Hortons coffees
My favourite way to drink Tims coffee: iconic cup on the outside, homemade espresso on the inside!
Tim Hortons holds a special place in Canadian hearts, and I have to admit — that iconic red cup is some seriously good branding. But as an espresso girl, Canada's coffee culture has taken some getting used to.
Back home in Ukraine, coffee usually meant a small, rich espresso, and walking into a coffee shop came with that irresistible aroma of freshly ground beans. At Tim Hortons, on the other hand, you're handed a cup practically the size of a bucket, and that familiar coffee shop smell just isn't quite the same.
A giant cappuccino still feels a little strange to me, but I can't deny the appeal of that signature red cup. My solution? Sometimes I buy an empty Tim Hortons cup, fill it with my own homemade espresso and enjoy the best of both coffee cultures.
Credit card culture
Credit cards are pushed everywhere you go!
Back home in Ukraine, living without a credit card was completely normal. I simply spent the money I had in my bank account and never thought twice about it. But in Canada, having a credit card feels almost mandatory. Whether you're building your credit score, booking a hotel room or making certain online purchases, so much of the system seems to revolve around having one.
What surprises me most is how aggressively credit cards are promoted. It feels like every major store has its own card, tempting shoppers with perks and discounts, while banks regularly encourage customers to increase their credit limits. It's easy to fall into the trap of feeling like you have more money to spend than you actually do.
Four years later, I'm still getting used to Canada's credit card culture and learning to navigate it without losing sight of my actual budget.
Canada geese rule the roads
I loved learning to yield to the true kings of Canadian roads.
Where I come from, birds generally stay out of the way of humans. But in Canada, it sometimes feels like Canada geese rule the streets. They're federally protected, and Canadians seem to treat them with a mixture of respect and healthy fear.
Even after four years, I'm still surprised to see traffic come to a complete stop in both directions just to let a flock of geese cross the road at their own leisurely pace. What amazes me even more is how patiently everyone waits, often without a single honk.
It's one Canadian habit I haven't quite gotten used to yet, but I have to admit, it's one I'm happy to embrace.
Paper cheques and snail mail
From government refunds to everyday bills, the mailbox is still central to daily life here.
Back home in Ukraine, almost everything financial can be handled instantly on your phone. We even have a government app that stores official documents, including your driver's licence, so forgetting your wallet at home is rarely a problem.
When I moved to Canada, I was genuinely surprised by how much everyday life still revolves around physical mail. But the biggest shock was discovering how common paper cheques still are.
From receiving government refunds to paying rent, dealing with actual paper cheques feels like a quirky throwback to another era. It's a strangely charming part of Canadian life, but even after four years, I'm still not quite used to it.
Confusing sales taxes
It's rough trying to guess which items in my cart will have tax added and which won't!
Coming from Ukraine, I'm used to looking at a price tag and knowing exactly how much I'll pay at the checkout. Back home, taxes are already included in the displayed price, so there are no surprises when it's time to pay.
Moving to Ontario, I quickly discovered that things work a little differently. Sales tax is often added at checkout, which took some getting used to. And just when I thought I understood the system, I realized there were exceptions everywhere. Many basic groceries are tax-free, prepared foods can be taxed, and stores like the LCBO actually include taxes in their displayed prices.
Even after four years, I still find myself doing mental math at the cash register to figure out what I'm actually going to pay.
Four years later, Canada still finds ways to surprise me, and I have a feeling that won't change anytime soon. Some things I'll probably never quite get used to, while others have slowly become part of my everyday life.
But I think that's part of the fun of moving somewhere new — learning to embrace the little quirks that make a place unique, even when they still leave you scratching your head!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.