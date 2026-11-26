11 Government of Canada jobs you can get in these cities that pay up to $120,000 a year
CSIS is hiring for jobs in admin, IT, software development, and other work areas.
There are so many Government of Canada jobs available with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).
You can find positions in cities across the country, including Burnaby, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
Canada's intelligence agency is hiring for high-paying jobs and offering up to $120,000 per year.
These openings are in admin, IT, procurement, software development, and other work areas.
Here's what you need to know about the available CSIS jobs if you want to apply.
Facility Officer
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby and Ottawa, or remote in Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto, Windsor, Hamilton, Fredericton or Halifax
Who Should Apply: You need a college certificate, diploma or apprenticeship and six years of experience, a college diploma in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, architecture or a related field and four years of experience, or an undergraduate degree in mechanical, electrical, architecture or civil engineering and two years of experience.
Experience must include working in a facilities management environment. Also, experience related to commercial, industrial, institutional or office buildings will be considered.
You need knowledge of heating, refrigeration, air conditioning or mechanical building systems.
The ability to lift, carry, push and/or pull items weighing up to 45 pounds and maintain the physical demands of the job is required.
A valid and permanent Canadian driver's license is needed for this job.
The closing date is December 31, 2026.
Regional Protective Services Officer
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a one-year college diploma or Quebec Attestation of College Studies and three years of experience, a two-year college diploma and two years of experience, or a three-year college diploma and one year of experience.
Experience must be in a protective service and security-related function. That includes the protection of assets, operations and employees from various security threats.
The closing date is December 31, 2026.
Software Developer
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree or a technologist diploma in computer science, information technology or engineering or a combination of education, training, and experience.
Also, you must have experience in:
- designing, developing and configuring Pega applications and components independently, ensuring adherence to best practices and guardrails
- implementing integrations between Pega and external systems using various protocols like REST, SOAP, or JMS
- working with REST/SOAP APIs, JSON, XML, and data mapping concepts
Familiarity with Java/J2EE and object-oriented programming (OOP) principles, knowledge of relational databases and SQL for data manipulation and reporting, and understanding of web technologies (React/JavaScript) for UI customization are required.
The closing date is December 7, 2026.
Administrative Officer, Regional Director General
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience or a college diploma or university certificate and two years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- providing executive support to high-level managers and officials
- providing administrative support
- planning and coordinating multiple interrelated administrative activities
- dealing with managers and employees at all levels
- providing client services
The closing date is December 31, 2026.
IT Analyst
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, Gatineau and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, software engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science or another relevant field.
One year of relevant experience is required if you have an undergraduate degree, but two years of relevant experience is required if you have a technologist diploma or professional technologist equivalency designation.
You may need to work flexible hours beyond the typical workday and work a rotational shift within a 24/7 work environment.
The closing date is November 30, 2026.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $61,934 to $75,324
Company: CSIS
Location: Burnaby, Edmonton, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and two years of experience or a college diploma and one year of experience.
That experience must be in:
- performing general administrative duties
- providing service to internal or external clients or the general public
- using a variety of software, including word processing and spreadsheet applications, email and databases
A valid and permanent Canadian driver's license is required for the positions in Burnaby and Toronto.
The closing date is December 31, 2026.
Procurement Officer
Salary: $77,427 to $94,177
Company: CSIS
Location: Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and three years of experience, a college diploma and two years of experience, or an undergraduate degree and one year of experience.
That experience must be in:
- performing administrative or corporate support functions such as planning, reviewing invoices and requisitions, organizing, prioritizing, and coordinating activities or requests
- advising clients on financial or administrative policy and procedures
- working collaboratively with internal or external partners and stakeholders
The closing date is November 30, 2026.
National Case Officer
Salary: $87,459 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must have an undergraduate bachelor's degree.
Also, you need work experience in each of the following:
- conducting complex assessments
- handling difficult situations
- working in a team
Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities regarding the security of Canada is required.
You also need an awareness of national and international current events and an understanding of how that relates to the CSIS mandate.
The ability to work flexible hours is required for this job.
The closing date is December 18, 2026.
Pay Benefits Trainer
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and five years of experience, a college diploma and four years of experience or an undergraduate degree and three years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- administering pay and benefits for employees through Phoenix Direct Entry
- performing the full scope of duties as a Pay Specialist using the Phoenix Pay System
- providing compensation advice within the Federal Public Service to employees at all levels, including managers
The closing date is December 18, 2026.
Human Intelligence Officer
Salary: $87,459 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Vancouver, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must have an undergraduate bachelor's degree.
Also, you need work experience in each of the following:
- conducting complex assessments
- handling difficult situations
- working in a team
Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities regarding the security of Canada is required.
You also need to have an awareness of national and international current events and how they relate to the CSIS mandate.
A valid Canadian driver's license, which is a G Class in Ontario and a Class 5 in the remainder of Canada, is required for this job.
You need the ability to work flexible work hours and be physically out of the office and in communities, sometimes not reachable for periods of time.
Also, you must be willing to travel as required.
The closing date is February 16, 2027.
Technical Advisor
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You must have an undergraduate degree or a technologist diploma in computer science, information technology or engineering or a combination of education, training, and experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- designing, developing and configuring Pega applications and components independently, ensuring adherence to best practices and guardrails
- implementing integrations between Pega and external systems using various protocols like REST, SOAP, or JMS
- working with REST/SOAP APIs, JSON, XML, and data mapping concepts
Familiarity with Java/J2EE and object-oriented programming (OOP) principles, knowledge of relational databases and SQL for data manipulation and reporting, and understanding of web technologies (React/JavaScript) for UI customization are required.
The closing date is December 7, 2026.