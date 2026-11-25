This Toronto Christmas market was just named among the best in the world for 2026
It ranked alongside markets in London and Germany.
When you think of the world's best Christmas markets, magical locations in Germany and across Europe probably come to mind.
However, you don't need to leave the country to enjoy one of the top holiday markets. This Toronto spot was just named among the best in the world, and it's worth adding to your bucket list.
With historic charm, endless treats, and cozy vendor cabins, it's like stepping into a Christmas dreamland.
The Distillery Winter Village, formerly the Toronto Christmas Market, was just named among the best Christmas markets around the world in 2026 by CNN Travel.
Running from November 12 to January 3, the event transforms the Distillery District into a twinkling holiday paradise.
"Distillery Winter Village is an intimate and charming take on the traditional European festive market," CNN Travel says.
"Held in the historic Distillery District, it features outdoor shopping cabins, food vendors, Christmas carol singalongs and a Harry Potter photo experience. Visitors will be able to find everything from artisanal food, handcrafted gifts and festive drinks at the numerous stalls across the market."
You can wander the cobblestone streets, sip hot cocoa, bite into festive treats, and discover unique gifts and more.
This year, you can step into the holiday spirit with The Immersive Nutcracker, a new 360-degree experience featuring larger-than-life characters, falling snow, interactive games, festive photo ops and story-inspired food and drinks (separate admission required).
There's also a tropical twist with Costa Rica's Río Celeste Chocolate Waterfall, where you can see flowing chocolate, festive lights and chocolate-drizzled fruit while exploring natural wonders through augmented reality.
Santa's Village brings vintage European department store charm with twinkling lights, holiday displays, Santa and his elves, a letter-writing station, specialty hot chocolates and sweet treats.
Other highlights include festive bars, holiday shopping, carolling, viral food dishes, and photo ops.
The Distillery Winter Village was the only Canadian market to make CNN's list. You can find the full roundup on the website.
With its canopies of lights and European-style holiday cheer, the Distillery Winter Village is a magical spot to explore this season.
Distillery Winter Village
Price: Free admission; $16+ during peak hours
When: November 12, 2026 to January 3, 2027
Address: The Distillery Historic District, Toronto, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.