Canada's Little Switzerland is a road trip from Toronto and looks like a Christmas postcard
It has twinkling streets and European charm.
Christmas in Switzerland means cozy alpine charm, glowing lights, and sparkling festive markets, but you don't need to cross the ocean to enjoy a taste of its holiday vibes.
Canada has its own version of this beautiful European destination, and it's even more magical during the Christmas season.
With glistening mountain views, glittering shop windows, and snow-dusted European-style architecture, it will have you feeling like you've left the country.
This magical Christmas wonderland is within driving distance from Toronto, so if you're looking for somewhere extra enchanting to spend the holidays, it's worth checking out.
Mont-Tremblant is a spectacular vacation destination tucked away in Quebec's Laurentian Mountains. It's been dubbed Canada's "Little Switzerland," offering European vibes without leaving Canada.
It's about a 6.5-hour drive from Toronto, so it's an ideal spot to visit if you're planning a multi-day Christmas vacation without flying.
During the holiday season, Mont-Tremblant looks like a Christmas card, with garland-draped streets, sparkling lights, and endless cheer.
From November 27 to 29, the Mont-Tremblant Holiday Market returns, transporting you to a "true Christmas village" where you can discover handcrafted goods, original gift ideas, and delicious treats.
On December 19, Mont-Tremblant's Holiday Atmosphere begins at Place St-Bernard, featuring live music, Christmas carols, fair games, circus workshops, snow hockey, and more.
There are some extra-special celebrations to look forward to as well. Santa Claus will make an appearance on December 25, and you can watch ice sculpture demonstrations on December 27 and January 1.
If you're visiting around New Year's, the village will host an outdoor New Year's Eve celebration, with music and festivities leading up to midnight as the resort rings in 2027.
For something a little more relaxing, you can catch Luminosa, a series of candlelight piano concerts taking place from December 18 to January 2.
The glittering village is also a great place to do some holiday shopping, with boutiques lining its colourful streets.
You can browse everything from winter clothing and outdoor gear to locally made products, unique souvenirs and gifts.
If you'd like to enjoy the snowy season to the fullest, Mont-Tremblant offers tons of outdoor activities, from skating to skiing and snowboarding.
There are lots of restaurants and cafés scattered throughout the pedestrian village, from French and Italian cuisine to Asian dishes, along with cozy spots for coffee, crêpes and après-ski drinks. Whether you're stopping for a casual lunch or sitting down for a candlelit dinner, you won't have to venture far to find somewhere to eat.
With its Switzerland-like charm and magical holiday atmosphere, Mont-Tremblant has "Christmas vacation" written all over it.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.