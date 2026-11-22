This train from Toronto takes you to one of the world's absolute best places to spend Christmas
No car needed!
All aboard! You don't need to hop on the Polar Express to reach an enchanting Christmas destination this season.
This train from Toronto whisks you away to one of the best holiday destinations in the world, and you can enjoy cobblestone streets and glittering lights without leaving the country.
The city is especially enchanting during the winter months, when historic streets sparkle with decorations, shop windows glow with festive displays, and Christmas markets bring a little European magic to the streets.
Condé Nast Traveller recently revealed its list of "The absolute best places to spend Christmas around the world," highlighting destinations across the globe that are bursting with festive cheer.
Montreal was the only Canadian city to make the list, and with its historic charm and holiday magic, it's worth a trip.
"With most of the cold-averse tourists flocking south for the winter, Canada's chicest city reveals its true personality with cozy French restaurants, high-end shopping (hello, last-minute presents), and over-the-top festivals," the article says.
Plus, it's just a 5.5-hour VIA Rail trip from Toronto, making it a convenient spot for a car-free escape.
Explore Montreal's old-world Christmas charm
If you're looking for a little taste of Europe, Old Montreal is the place to start.
The historic neighbourhood is filled with cobblestone streets, centuries-old architecture and charming boutiques that look especially enchanting under the holiday lights.
Rue Saint-Paul is one street worth exploring, with its stone buildings, restaurants, glowing boutiques and festive window displays. You can spend an afternoon wandering through the neighbourhood, stopping for a warm drink or browsing the local shops.
Place Jacques-Cartier is another must-visit, with its historic square and views of the illuminated City Hall making for a particularly picturesque holiday outing.
Condé Nast Traveller also suggests celebrating Christmas with mass at Notre-Dame Basilica, "arguably one of the most gorgeous churches in the world."
Visit Montreal's Christmas markets
No Christmas getaway would be complete without a visit to a festive market, and Montreal has several to explore.
The Great Christmas Market at Place des Festivals transforms the downtown area into a European-inspired holiday village, with wooden chalets, local artisans, seasonal food and festive entertainment.
You can also visit Montreal's Christmas Village, where you'll find local vendors, unique gifts and photo-worthy holiday displays.
Or, head to Christmas in the Park, a lively open-air village in Plateau Park complete with free music concerts, an artisan market, and more.
Get into the Christmas spirit
For even more festive fun, make time for Noël Éternel, a year-round Christmas shop on Rue Notre-Dame. The store is filled with ornaments, decorations, and holiday keepsakes, so you can enjoy a little Christmas shopping no matter when you visit.
You can also stop by La Taverne de Noël at Le Petit Dep, an over-the-top holiday bar featuring elaborate Christmas decorations, themed drinks and festive snacks.
Whether you're browsing market stalls, wandering through historic streets or sipping hot chocolate beneath the twinkling lights, Montreal makes for a memorable holiday escape.
With a direct train ride from Toronto, you can enjoy a little European-inspired Christmas magic without booking an international flight.
VIA Rail Toronto to Montreal
Price: $72 + per adult one-way
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.