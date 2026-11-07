This magical Christmas Express train 1.5 hours from Toronto feels like a holiday storybook
It's like riding the Polar Express.
All aboard! You'll feel like you've stepped into a scene from the Polar Express on this enchanting train ride.
Just over an hour from Toronto, this enchanting Christmas train whisks you through scenic countryside with a sprinkle of festive magic.
The Waterloo Central Railway is bringing some old-fashioned Christmas magic to the tracks with its Daylight Christmas Express, a festive, vintage-inspired train ride that takes you on a one-hour journey along the railway's Winter Line.
The experience is designed to feel like stepping into a living Christmas storybook, with cheerful railway staff, whimsical woodland characters and other holiday personalities popping up throughout the ride.
You can enjoy festive music, lighthearted interactions, little surprises and a special visit from Santa himself. You're even encouraged to wear your favourite Christmas pyjamas or an ugly Christmas sweater to make the experience extra festive!
There are two seating options to choose from. The Coach Car offers traditional railway seating arranged in groups of four, with a special holiday gift for every passenger, while the Lounge Car features more spacious surroundings and comfortable upholstered chairs, along with an extra-special holiday gift.
You can also bring along letters addressed to Santa and drop them into the train's Christmas mailbox for a chance to receive a reply.
For an extra magical start to the season, the opening weekend on November 14 and 15 will feature Steam Locomotive No. 9 pulling the Christmas trains. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., giving you a chance to experience the holiday ride behind a historic steam locomotive.
The train departs from the Waterloo Central Railway's Farmers' Market Station at 330 Farmers Market Road in St. Jacobs, between the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market and Value Village.
Free parking is available nearby, and tickets are available for all ages, with children under two riding free on an adult's lap.
The railway is offering several other festive experiences, including an adults-only holiday train with a "party-ready Santa" and a Nightlight Christmas Special filled with twinkling lights beneath the stars.
If you're looking for a magical Christmas experience, you may want to add this train ride to your holiday bucket list.
Daylight Christmas Express
Price: $33.16 + per adult
When: November 14 to December 20, 2026
Address: 330 Farmers Market Rd., St.Jacobs, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.