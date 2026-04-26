This $26 historic train ride near Toronto takes you to one of Canada's 'prettiest' small towns

It also stops at a farmers' market.

A street with flowers. Right: A train crossing a bridge.

A small town near Toronto. Right: A train ride near Toronto.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You can explore one of Canada's "prettiest" small towns in a totally unique way with this train experience near Toronto.

Located just over an hour from the city, the historic railway takes you on a scenic journey past rolling farmland, rural landscapes and storybook villages, and it's a magical way to spend a day.

Running along a rail line that dates back to the 1880s, the train winds through Mennonite farm country, allowing you to take in "picturesque countryside and beautiful farming landscape" from either classic coach seats or upgraded lounge cars.

Along the route, the train stops in quaint destinations like St. Jacobs and Elmira, plus the iconic St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, giving you the chance to explore local shops, browse fresh produce and enjoy a small-town adventure.

The Heritage Hopper, operated by Waterloo Central Railway, is a scenic excursion that offers postcard-worthy views, quaint stops, and a little old-fashioned magic.

The train allows you to explore destinations such as St. Jacobs and Elmira, as well as the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market.

The Heritage Hopper Day Pass makes it easy to turn the experience into a full day of exploring, letting you hop on and off at select stops along the route.

You can spend time wandering through the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, picking up local goods and indulging in its famous apple fritters before catching the next train.

You won't want to miss out on a stop at the charming Village of St. Jacobs, named one of Canada's prettiest small towns by readers.

The town boasts historic streets, cozy shops and local restaurants where you can fill up on delicious food and discover unique treasures.

The Heritage Hopper offers both coach and lounge car seating, so you can choose between traditional seating or upholstered chairs and tables.

Snacks and beverages are available to purchase on board.

The Waterloo Central Railway hosts events throughout the season, including a cherry blossom dinner train and speakeasy-themed adventure.

Tickets for the railway excursions can be purchased online.

Heritage Hopper

Price: $26.74 + per adult

Address: 330 Farmers Market Rd., St.Jacobs, ON

Waterloo Central Railway website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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