The 'Prettiest Little Town in Canada' is 1.5 hours from Toronto and it's a riverside gem

It's known for its cobblestone charm.

A small town with historic buildings. Right: A person walking down a street.

A small town in Ontario.

@livi_souza | Instagram, @caitlinthecurious | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Canada has so many beautiful towns to explore, and one of the prettiest is located right here in Ontario. With cobblestone streets, riverside charm, and cozy shops, this quaint village is known for its beauty, and it's just a short drive from Toronto.

You can spend the day exploring the local boutiques, wandering along the water, enjoying the European vibes, and more at this destination.

Paris is a picturesque village nestled along the shores of the Grand River, about an hour and a half away from Toronto.

It's earned the nickname the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada" due to its many historic buildings, and is also known as "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada."

During your visit, you can explore the storybook streets, sip drinks at cozy cafes, and visit the local attractions, making it a beautiful spot to spend a day.

While it may not be France, Ontario's Paris offers European vibes without a plane ticket.

The Paris Wincey Mills Co. is a top spot to check out. The restored market hall features a collection of independent vendors, offering everything from handmade goods and specialty foods to treats from local eateries.

You can learn about the area's history at the Paris Museum, enjoy a refreshing drink at the Paris Beer Company, or dine with scenic views at the Stillwaters Plate & Pour patio.

For more adventures, the town's walking tour lets you explore its old-world buildings and visit new places.

During the warmer months, you can head out onto the scenic Grand River for a paddling trip with Grand River Rafting Company.

Located under 2 hours from Toronto, "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada" is a beautiful spot for a road trip.

Downtown Paris website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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