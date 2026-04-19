The 'Prettiest Little Town in Canada' is 1.5 hours from Toronto and it's a riverside gem
It's known for its cobblestone charm.
Canada has so many beautiful towns to explore, and one of the prettiest is located right here in Ontario. With cobblestone streets, riverside charm, and cozy shops, this quaint village is known for its beauty, and it's just a short drive from Toronto.
You can spend the day exploring the local boutiques, wandering along the water, enjoying the European vibes, and more at this destination.
Paris is a picturesque village nestled along the shores of the Grand River, about an hour and a half away from Toronto.
It's earned the nickname the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada" due to its many historic buildings, and is also known as "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada."
During your visit, you can explore the storybook streets, sip drinks at cozy cafes, and visit the local attractions, making it a beautiful spot to spend a day.
While it may not be France, Ontario's Paris offers European vibes without a plane ticket.
The Paris Wincey Mills Co. is a top spot to check out. The restored market hall features a collection of independent vendors, offering everything from handmade goods and specialty foods to treats from local eateries.
You can learn about the area's history at the Paris Museum, enjoy a refreshing drink at the Paris Beer Company, or dine with scenic views at the Stillwaters Plate & Pour patio.
For more adventures, the town's walking tour lets you explore its old-world buildings and visit new places.
During the warmer months, you can head out onto the scenic Grand River for a paddling trip with Grand River Rafting Company.
Located under 2 hours from Toronto, "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada" is a beautiful spot for a road trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.