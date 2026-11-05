The festive CPKC Holiday Train is going across Ontario and these are the stops in November

There are stops in Toronto and the GTA.

cp holiday train on snowy tracks in bc canada

Holiday Train in Canada.

David Carey | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

You can see the CPKC Holiday Train travelling through cities, towns and communities in Ontario soon.

There are stops across the province in November, including a few in Toronto and the GTA.

CPKC has two holiday trains, a Canadian train and a U.S. train, but the routes span both countries. For the 2026 holiday season, more than 100 holiday train stops are scheduled in Canada, with 39 in Ontario.

Both trains will travel thousands of miles in November and December, so some events will happen during the day. But the holiday-themed boxcar lights will stay on even during the day as the trains travel on the CPKC rail network.

CPKC Holiday Train events are free to attend, but you can bring food and monetary donations for local food banks.

If you've never seen the holiday-themed train in your city, town or community, it arrives at the designated stop, and the boxcar door lowers to reveal a stage for musical performances.

The bands and artists perform classic and modern holiday songs and their original songs for the crowd, then the boxcar door closes, and the train goes to the next stop on the route.

CPKC Holiday Train stops in Ontario will feature performances from American Authors, Tyler Shaw, Magic! and MARIS.

These are the stops on November 20:

  • Milton — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glen Eden Ski & Snowboard Centre (5234 Kelso Road)
  • Hamilton — 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at West Kinnear Yard opposite Gage Park

These are the stops on November 21:

  • Cambridge/Galt — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 10 Malcolm Street
  • Ayr, Ontario — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Inglis Street & Willison Street
  • Woodstock — 6:50 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. at 199 Winniett Street
  • London — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Richmond Street & Piccadilly Street

These are the stops on November 22:

  • Chatham — 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Convention Center (565 Richmond Street)
  • Windsor — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Erie Street West & Janette Avenue

These are the stops on November 28:

  • Finch — 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at James Street between William Street & George Street
  • Merrickville — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the south side of the Broadway Street railroad crossing near By Street
  • Smiths Falls — 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smiths Falls Train Station (63 Victoria Avenue)
  • Perth — 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wilson Street Railway Crossing

These are the stops on November 29:

  • Belleville — 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. west of the storage facility on Keegan Parkway
  • Trenton — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at RCAF Road Railway Crossing
  • Brighton — 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. east of railway crossing on Prince Edward Street
  • Bowmanville — 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Scugog Road & Wellington Street
  • Oshawa — 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 680 Laval Drive behind Walmart
  • Toronto — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 750 Runnymede Road

These are the stops on November 30:

  • Vaughan — 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at CPKC railway crossing on Nashville Road near the Old Grain Elevator
  • Springwater (Midhurst) — 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. at 2231 Nursery Road
  • MacTier — 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. at CPKC Station
  • Parry Sound — 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Station (1 Avenue Road)
  • Shawanaga — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Village Road
  • Rutter — 7:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. at Rutter Train Station
  • Sudbury — 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at VIA Train Station on Elgin Street

CPKC Holiday Train stops continue through Ontario in December.

READ NEXT: The festive holiday train is lighting up cities and towns across Canada soon

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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