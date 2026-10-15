CPKC Holiday Train is travelling through Ontario and these are the stops across the province
You can see the festive train in Toronto and the GTA!
The magical CPKC Holiday Train will illuminate cities, towns and communities all over Canada with festive lights.
A lot of stops are scheduled in Ontario during November and December, so you might be able to see the lit-up train cars where you live.
There are actually two holiday trains, a Canadian train and a U.S. train, but each has a route that spans both countries.
During the 2026 holiday train season, 182 stops are scheduled in both countries, including more than 100 in Canada and 40 in Ontario.
Each train will travel thousands of miles throughout the 32-day journey, so some events will happen during the day. But the holiday-themed boxcar lights will stay on as the trains travel on the CPKC rail network, even during the day.
All of the CPKC Holiday Train events in Canada are free to attend, but food and monetary donations for local food banks will be accepted at each stop.
The stops in Ontario will also feature musical performances by American Authors, Tyler Shaw, Magic! and MARIS.
At each stop, the train arrives in front of the crowd, and the boxcar door lowers to reveal a stage for the musical performance.
The bands and artists perform classic and modern holiday songs and their original songs, then the boxcar door closes, and the train goes to the next stop on the route.
Now, let's get into the dates, times and locations of CPKC Holiday Train stops in Ontario if you want to see the festive lights and musical performances.
These are the stops on November 20:
- Milton — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glen Eden Ski & Snowboard Centre (5234 Kelso Road)
- Hamilton — 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at West Kinnear Yard opposite Gage Park
These are the stops on November 21:
- Cambridge/Galt — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 10 Malcolm Street
- Ayr, Ontario — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Inglis Street & Willison Street
- Woodstock — 6:50 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. at 199 Winniett Street
- London — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Richmond Street & Piccadilly Street
These are the stops on November 22:
- Chatham — 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Convention Center (565 Richmond Street)
- Windsor — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Erie Street West & Janette Avenue
These are the stops on November 28:
- Finch — 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at James Street between William Street & George Street
- Merrickville — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the south side of the Broadway Street railroad crossing near By Street
- Smiths Falls — 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smiths Falls Train Station (63 Victoria Avenue)
- Perth — 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wilson Street Railway Crossing
These are the stops on November 29:
- Belleville — 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. west of the storage facility on Keegan Parkway
- Trenton — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at RCAF Road Railway Crossing
- Brighton — 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. east of railway crossing on Prince Edward Street
- Bowmanville — 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Scugog Road & Wellington Street
- Oshawa — 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 680 Laval Drive behind Walmart
- Toronto — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 750 Runnymede Road
These are the stops on November 30:
- Vaughan — 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at CPKC railway crossing on Nashville Road near the Old Grain Elevator
- Springwater (Midhurst) — 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. at 2231 Nursery Road
- MacTier — 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. at CPKC Station
- Parry Sound — 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Station (1 Avenue Road)
- Shawanaga — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Village Road
- Rutter — 7:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. at Rutter Train Station
- Sudbury — 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at VIA Train Station on Elgin Street
These are the stops on December 1:
- Cartier — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at 3 Spencer Avenue
- Chapleau — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 50 Dufferin Street
- White River — 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 102 Winnipeg Street
These are the stops on December 2:
- Mobert — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Band Office
- Heron Bay — 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at ESSO Building
- Marathon — 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Curling Club on Stevens Avenue
- Schreiber — 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at North Shore Harvest Food Cupboard
- Nipigon — 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at 60 Front Street across from town hall
- Thunder Bay — 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at 440 Syndicate Avenue
These are the stops on December 3:
- Ignace — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at CPKC Train Station
- Dryden — 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Queen Street & Earl Avenue
- Vermilion Bay — 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bay Street Railway Crossing
- Kenora — 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. at the wholesale store on 8th Avenue South
- Ingolf — 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. at Mile 31.3
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.