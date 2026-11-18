CPKC Holiday Train starts travelling in Ontario this week and here's where you can see it
Train stops are scheduled in Toronto and across the GTA!
The magical CPKC Holiday Train is starting its journey across Ontario soon.
You can see festive lights as the train travels to cities like Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Sudbury and Thunder Bay and small towns and communities through November and December.
CPKC has a Canadian and a U.S. holiday train this year, but each route travels through both countries. During the 2026 holiday season, more than 100 holiday train stops are scheduled in Canada, with 39 stops in Ontario.
The trains will travel across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec during the 32-day journey in November and December. That means some stops will be during the day, but the holiday-themed boxcar lights will stay on even during the day when the trains are on the CPKC rail network.
Each stop will feature performances from artists and bands.
CPKC Holiday Train events are free to attend, but food and monetary donations for local food banks are welcomed.
After the train arrives at the scheduled stop, the boxcar door will lower to reveal a stage for musical performances. The bands and artists will perform classic and modern holiday songs and their original songs for the crowd. Then the boxcar door will close, and the train will go to the next stop on the route.
If the train isn't coming to your city, town or community, you might be able to see it travelling between stops in Ontario near you.
These are the stops on November 20:
- Milton — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glen Eden Ski & Snowboard Centre (5234 Kelso Road)
- Hamilton — 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at West Kinnear Yard opposite Gage Park
These are the stops on November 21:
- Cambridge/Galt — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 10 Malcolm Street
- Ayr, Ontario — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Inglis Street & Willison Street
- Woodstock — 6:50 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. at 199 Winniett Street
- London — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Richmond Street & Piccadilly Street
These are the stops on November 22:
- Chatham — 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Convention Center (565 Richmond Street)
- Windsor — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Erie Street West & Janette Avenue
These are the stops on November 28:
- Finch — 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at James Street between William Street & George Street
- Merrickville — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the south side of the Broadway Street railroad crossing near By Street
- Smiths Falls — 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smiths Falls Train Station (63 Victoria Avenue)
- Perth — 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wilson Street Railway Crossing
These are the stops on November 29:
- Belleville — 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. west of the storage facility on Keegan Parkway
- Trenton — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at RCAF Road Railway Crossing
- Brighton — 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. east of railway crossing on Prince Edward Street
- Bowmanville — 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Scugog Road & Wellington Street
- Oshawa — 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 680 Laval Drive behind Walmart
- Toronto — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 750 Runnymede Road
These are the stops on November 30:
- Vaughan — 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at CPKC railway crossing on Nashville Road near the Old Grain Elevator
- Springwater (Midhurst) — 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. at 2231 Nursery Road
- MacTier — 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. at CPKC Station
- Parry Sound — 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Station (1 Avenue Road)
- Shawanaga — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Village Road
- Rutter — 7:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. at Rutter Train Station
- Sudbury — 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at VIA Train Station on Elgin Street
These are the stops on December 1:
- Cartier — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at 3 Spencer Avenue
- Chapleau — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 50 Dufferin Street
- White River — 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 102 Winnipeg Street
These are the stops on December 2:
- Mobert — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Band Office
- Heron Bay — 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at ESSO Building
- Marathon — 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Curling Club on Stevens Avenue
- Schreiber — 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at North Shore Harvest Food Cupboard
- Nipigon — 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at 60 Front Street across from town hall
- Thunder Bay — 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at 440 Syndicate Avenue
These are the stops on December 3:
- Ignace — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at CPKC Train Station
- Dryden — 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Queen Street & Earl Avenue
- Vermilion Bay — 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bay Street Railway Crossing
- Kenora — 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. at the wholesale store on 8th Avenue South
- Ingolf — 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. at Mile 31.3
At the CPKC Holiday Train stops in Ontario, there will be performances by American Authors, Tyler Shaw, Magic! and MARIS.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.