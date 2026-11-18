Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 17 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot
Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 17 are out.
There is a $20 million jackpot available with this Lotto Max draw, plus MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each.
You can now check the tickets you bought to see if the numbers make you a winner!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, MaxPlus winners, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 17 are 3, 4, 10, 24, 32, 46 and 52, with 7 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $20 million jackpot in this draw.
Only one MaxPlus prize worth $100,000 has been won, and the winner bought the ticket in Quebec.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on November 20 will offer a $25 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 13?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 13 were 4, 9, 15, 25, 27, 44 and 47. The bonus number was 29.
Nobody won the $15 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
But two MaxPlus prizes were won, with one of the $100,000 prizes split between two winners who each received $50,000. The winning tickets were all sold in Ontario.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $6 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.