Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 13 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

We have a few MaxPlus winners!

two lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 13 are now available.

A $15 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw.

Plus, there are MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each that you can win if you bought tickets.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, MaxPlus, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 13?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 13 are 4, 9, 15, 25, 27, 44 and 47, with 29 as the bonus number.

There is no winner of the $15 million jackpot in this draw.

Two of the MaxPlus prizes have been won, but one $100,000 prize is split between two winners who each get $50,000. The winning tickets have all been sold in Ontario.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on November 17 will offer a $20 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 10?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 10 were 3, 11, 31, 37, 44, 47 and 50. The bonus number was 17.

Nobody won the $10 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw. MaxPlus prizes weren't won either.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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