These Government of Canada jobs for nurses pay up to $136,000 a year or $40 an hour
Some positions require you to travel.
There are Government of Canada jobs for nurses available in a few provinces.
You can earn up to $40 an hour or $136,000 a year with these positions.
Some federal agencies and departments are hiring community health nurses, practical nurses, nurse practitioners, clinical liaison nurses, and primary care nurses for high-paying jobs.
If you want to apply, here's what you need to know about these nursing jobs, including education and experience requirements and salaries.
Community Health Nurse (Public Health or Home and Community Care)
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001 a year
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various locations in Saskatchewan
Who Should Apply: You must have or be eligible to receive registration as a registered nurse in Saskatchewan.
Experience as a registered nurse is required in one or more of the following areas:
- community health
- primary care clinic
- acute care or intensive care
- urgent care or emergency care
You need a Basic Life Support (BLS) certification and a valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Saskatchewan.
The ability to travel by car up to four hours a day to communities and remain on travel status for extended periods is required.
You must be willing to work overtime on short notice, perform on-call duties, work after hours and work on weekends based on operational needs.
The closing date is November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Licensed Practical Nurse
Salary: $37.64 to $40.92 per hour
Company: Correctional Service Canada
Location: Various locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
Who Should Apply: You must have registration as a licensed practical nurse in the province where the position is being staffed.
Experience providing patient care in a health care environment, including clinical placements in settings such as medical-surgical or mental health and addictions, is required.
You need a valid CPR/AED level Basic Life Support (BLS) certification or a valid CPR/AED for Health Care Providers (HCP) certification.
The ability to work shifts, variable hours and overtime is required.
The closing date is December 21, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $120,156 to $136,540 a year
Company: Correctional Service Canada
Location: Campbellford, Gravenhurst, Kingston and Kitchener, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a master's degree in nursing from a post-secondary institution with specialization as a nurse practitioner.
Also, you must have a registered nurse practitioner license in good standing from the provincial regulatory body in Ontario.
A valid CPR/AED level Basic Life Support (BLS) certification or a valid CPR/AED for Health Care Providers (HCP) certification is required.
You must be able to work outside normal business hours with little or no notice and travel based on operational needs.
The closing date is January 5, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nurse In Charge
Salary: $99,042 to $115,426 a year
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Fort Qu'appelle, Kamsack, Spiritwood and Yorkton, SK
Who Should Apply: You must have registration as a registered nurse in good standing in Saskatchewan.
Also, you need experience as a registered nurse in one or more of the following areas:
- community health
- primary care clinic
- acute care or intensive care
- urgent care or emergency care
Experience as a registered nurse in leadership roles (such as leading a multidisciplinary team, managing a program, leading a nursing unit and/or medical clinic) is required.
You must have a Basic Life Support (BLS) certification and a valid driver's license that permits you to operate a motor vehicle in Saskatchewan.
The closing date is December 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $120,156 to $136,540 a year
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Remote and/or isolated communities in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec
Who Should Apply: You must have registration as a regulated nurse practitioner in a province or territory of Canada.
Experience providing in-person nursing services in a primary care setting as a regulated nurse practitioner is required.
You need a valid Basic Life Support (BLS) certification from the Heart and Stroke Foundation and a valid driver's license that permits you to operate a motor vehicle in Canada.
If you're applying for a position in Quebec, you must be bilingual in English and French.
The ability to perform on-call duties, work after hours, and work weekends as needed is required. You must also be able to perform virtual consultations from outside of the community.
You have to be willing to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in various weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The closing date is March 31, 2027.
Clinical Liaison Nurse
Salary: $99,042 to $115,426
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education or another relevant specialty.
Also, you must have, or be eligible to receive, registration as a registered nurse with the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba.
Experience as a registered nurse is required in a minimum of two of the following public health areas:
- immunizations
- treatment and case/contact management of sexually transmitted blood-borne infections and sexually transmitted infections
- case and contact management of communicable disease control
- tuberculosis
- animal exposure management
- well child follow-up
You also need experience developing and delivering group education sessions or training programs related to health.
Knowledge of health issues in First Nations communities and the ability to provide nursing advice and guidance on public health issues is required.
A certification in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation-Basic Life Support (BLS) for Healthcare Providers is required, along with a valid driver's license.
You must be willing to perform on-call duties and work overtime and be able to travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in various weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The closing date is February 9, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Primary Care Registered Nurse
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001 a year
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Remote and/or isolated communities in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec
Who Should Apply: You must have or be eligible to receive registration as a registered nurse in a province or territory of Canada.
Also, you need experience as a registered nurse in one or more of the following areas:
- acute care
- urgent care
- emergency care
- intensive care
A valid driver's license or equivalent personal mobility is required.
If you apply for a position located in Quebec, you must be bilingual in English and French.
The ability to work on call, after hours and on weekends based on operational needs is required.
You must also be willing to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in various weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The closing date is April 30, 2027.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $120,156 to $136,540 a year
Company: Correctional Service Canada
Location: Renous, NB
Who Should Apply: You must have a master's degree in nursing from a university with a specialization as a nurse practitioner.
Also, you need a registered nurse practitioner license in good standing from the provincial regulatory body in New Brunswick.
A minimum of five years of experience as a registered nurse is required.
You also need experience working in a collaborative practice within a multi-disciplinary team.
Knowledge of the principles of primary health care, the nursing standards of practice, and of assessing, diagnosing, treating and managing acute and chronic physical and mental health conditions as a nurse practitioner is required.
You must have a valid CPR/AED level Basic Life Support (BLS) certification or a valid CPR/AED for Health Care Providers (HCP) certification.
The willingness to work outside normal hours with little or no notice and to travel within and outside the Atlantic Region is required.
You may need to be able to carry equipment or supplies weighing up to 20 kilograms when travelling outside of the office location to deliver services.
The closing date is April 30, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Community Health Nurse
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001 a year
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various locations in Alberta
Who Should Apply: You must have, or be eligible to receive, registration as a registered nurse with the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta.
Also, you need independent clinical experience as a registered nurse in public health/community health (including maternal/child health, immunizations, and infection prevention and control) or home care (including wound care management, long-term care, and supportive and/or seniors living).
A valid Basic Life Support (BLS) certification and a valid driver's license that permits you to operate a motor vehicle in Alberta are required.
The closing date is March 29, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.